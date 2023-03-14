Arsenal defensive target is discussing a move to England

Alex Grimaldo is one of the players Arsenal has followed keenly in the last few months and the Spaniard could become one of their summer recruits.

Arsenal has an abundance of left-backs, but the future of Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares remains uncertain as both players are struggling to compete for a place with the efficient Oleksandr Zinchenko.

In the summer, both players could leave, which means Arsenal will be forced to add new names to their squad and Grimaldo could be one of the incomings.

A report on The Athletic reveals he is now speaking to some clubs in England as he targets playing in the English top flight.

It claims he has spoken with Nottingham Forest and Fulham in the last few weeks as he looks to earn a move away from Portugal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Although Grimaldo is a very experienced player, the defender is probably not good enough for us.

In Portugal, Benfica is one of the dominant sides, but we cannot compare the quality of their opponents to the ones he would face in England.

Tierney is much better and we should probably keep the Scotsman instead of replacing him with Grimaldo.

Tierney has already spent time with us and knows the requirements of playing at the Emirates, so he is a much better option than bringing in a new man.

