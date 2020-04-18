Arsenal defensive target will cost them an affordable £13 million claims report

Arsenal has been told that they would have to pay at least £13 million to sign Reims’ Axel Disasi.

The defender has been one of Arsenal’s main defensive targets ahead of the next transfer window and the Gunners reportedly made a move for him before.

A report from RMC Sport in France is claiming that the defender was a subject of a bid from Arsenal in the January transfer window, but the Gunners failed to meet the French side’s asking price.

They claim that several other teams have tried their luck to get the defender transferred to their side, but they have also failed.

Reims are not against selling the defender, but they are holding out for the best value that they can get from his sale.

The report further claims that the French side also has plans to include addons and a percentage of his next sale in any agreement that would see him leave their team.

Arsenal is on the lookout for new defenders as they continue to struggle at the back.

The Gunners have done better under Mikel Arteta but they know that they will have to sign some new quality defenders if they want to consolidate their progress so far.

Disasi, as we reported a few days back, has been tipped to become the long-term partner of new signing William Saliba when he joins up with the club this summer.