Arsenal definitely deserve a trophy this season after the battle at the Etihad

As we know we watched Arsenal Draw 2-2 at Manchester City. Personally For me if someone asked me at the start of the game would I have taken a point, I’d say yes considering we had no Odegaard, Jesus still coming back from a injury and having limited minutes, Rice being brought back in, Arsenal attack not clicking, and having just played Atalanta mid week.

However to be leading 2-1 at half time then have Trossard being sent off for kicking the ball way, and having to changing to back 5 or back 6 in some cases to hold on for 3 points, then have John Stones score a last minute winner in extra time is foe me a massive kick in the teeth. It’s gut wrenching to be honest I really thought we could hold on but I have to give praise to City for scoring a last minute goal and keep going and going, unlike Tottenham where they didn’t seem to have a clue on what to do.

After the game Haaland came out after the game on the Pitch for him to tell Mikel to Calm down and tell Miles Lewis-Skelly a 17 year old kid after defending Mikel to relax, who responded by saying “Who the F*, are you?” which personally for me I didn’t like or appreciate in anyway.

Arsenal have been so close 2 years running, just missing out by a point or two in the last 2 years. Last year being so very close having lost both Villa Fixtures, Newcastle, Fulham, West Ham being of note.

Arsenal In the last 2 years have really impressed me in their progression, but need to deliver this season in some way, whether that be through the cup competitions like FA Cup, Carabao Cup or League Title or even – god forbid – the UCL, they need something for their hard work. Players like Saliba, Saka and Gabriel Magalhaes deserve it.

Also, I truely believe we are going in the right direction under Mikel and with the sensible Arsenal Fans agreeing with a new contract. But as I mentioned earlier, Arteta needs to deliver something in this season, and in the next 3 years to have be a success. If we keep going the way we are, I believe we will get there and have many more enjoyable moments with Pep, City Fans, Haaland and Bernado Silva getting so rattled about us closing the gap, and how Arsenal fans shouldn’t celebrate draws. Its not a winning mentality as we remember the famous quote from Rodri “We cone here to win”. Thats interesting. When all of them celebrate that draw like the won the league title in September.

I will like to take the chance to try and get some reinforcements in January to bolster the squad in what will be a busy season of games, where I expect Arsenal and Mikel to take every competition and game seriously.

Max

Australian Arsenal Fan

