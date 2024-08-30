Arsenal definitely did the right thing in loaning Fabio Vieira to FC Porto

Arsenal inserting unusual clause in player’s deal might be a smart move in hindsight.

Arsenal welcomed a new midfielder through our doors yesterday in Mikel Merino but it has been the exit of another that has stirred up more discussions among gooners alike, this being the transfer of Fabio Vieira to his former club FC Porto, with the deal being a straight loan without an option to buy.

This deal means that Vieira joins a whole host of players we’ve managed to transfer out this summer, these being Nuno Tavares, Emile Smith Rowe and Sambi Lokonga just to name a few. News of this transfer has left some of the gooners unsatisfied with the way we let him go to his former club on loan without recouping some of the money we initially spent on him, with others believing we would have been better off giving him more opportunities the squad, This move could be a smart one from the club nevertheless, and this might be justified by more information about the loan deal.

This being an unusual punishment clause that will penalize Porto in the case whereby Vieira doesn’t appear in at least %50 of their games this season, this first struck me as unusual given how uncommon this type of clause is. However given further thoughts it might actually benefit us and work in our favour. The aim the club is hoping to achieve with this clause is to maximize the player’s game time in Portugal which I think might benefit us in two ways, firstly, the player regaining confidence and form in familiar surroundings with the hopes of him translating that to an Arsenal kit next season and secondly, with a solid campaign under his belt increasing his market value in case we decide to sell next summer.

The signing of Fabio Vieira is no doubt one of the worst in the last two seasons prior however he still remains a player with undoubted potential and a season long loan to a familiar league might just be enough for him to improve and finally have a go with the Arsenal squad next season or get sold for a nice sum if we deem him surplus to requirements. An additional positive to his loan is that it’s freed up room in the squad for young Nwaneri to get some minutes this season.

Was it the right move from Arsenal to loan him out without an option to buy?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

