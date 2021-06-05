Arsenal ‘definitely’ have offer tabled for player the club ‘really want’

Arsenal are claimed to have ‘definitely’ made an offer to sign Emi Buendia from Norwich City this summer, but still trail Aston Villa at present.

The Gunners have been linked with the Canaries midfielder for over a year now, and Emi finally looks like his time has come to leave his current club.

Buendia was key in helping Norwich to secure a swift return to the Premier League, with 32 goal contributions from his 39 Championship appearances this season, and his arrival at any club this summer will be an exciting one.

Villa are claimed to be leading the chase despite an offer having come in from Arsenal however, but the next 48 hours are expected to be key in helping him decide where his future will lie.

Emi Buendia is still in talks with Arsenal and Aston Villa, although Villa are ahead in the race right now, as first reported by @charles_watts. Those close to the player tell me they’re working on his ‘best future’. Things should become clearer within next 48 hours. 🔴 #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 5, 2021

Shortly after the above, the Arsenal correspondent added that his sources confirm that the club ‘definitely’ has made an offer for his signature.

I’m told that Arsenal have ‘definitely’ made a bid for Emi Buendia and ‘really want’ him. Crucial moments coming up for a player #AFC have been chasing for months. — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 5, 2021

The Argentine could well be set to fill the hole left by Martin Odegaard, who left to return to Real Madrid at the end of his loan spell, and may well be set for a key role in Spain under new manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Would a deal for Buendia end our pursuit of the Norwegian?

Patrick