Arsenal definitely have the advantage over Chelsea and Man United for Dortmund starlet

Kai Havertz will undoubtedly lead Arsenal’s attack next season, following a revival in the last few months that saw him confirm his place in Mikel Arteta’s attack.

Nonetheless, Arsenal, which will be contending on numerous fronts, will require someone to fill in for the German international when he is unavailable. Gabriel Jesus could be that option, but his fitness and sharpness in front of goal may be a concern. The Gunners could benefit from splashing cash to recruit a deputy for Havertz, which is why a £35 million Karim Adeyemi move appears to be a transfer opportunity.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the German forward. Reports, however, suggest that the forward is looking for a Champions League football club; Chelsea (and even Manchester United), who will not have Champions League football next season, may find it difficult to convince him to join them.

Arsenal’s desire to add another striker option should push them ahead of Liverpool in the race for Adeyemi. The Borrussia Dortmund addition may be a shrewd signing for the North Londoners, as his former RB Salzburg coach Matthias Jaissle hinted at on the Bundesliga website

Last season, Arsenal’s early troubles in front of goal lost them the title fight, so if there’s a possibility to bolster their striking options, I suppose they should take advantage.

Darren N

