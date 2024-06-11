Arsenal definitely need to strengthen the midfield and the strike force – These are my choices

This is the most important transfer window of Arteta’s tenure at Arsenal. Though there are some questions regarding some signings, such as Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga, Arsenal’s transfer activity has been largely successful in recent years.

Swoops like Oleksander Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus, and Declan Rice have elevated this Mikel Arteta Arsenal to a new level, but it’s now time for them to showcase their recruitment prowess once more. There’s been a lot of discussion about Arsenal’s needs, but here’s my perspective on what they should prioritise and who they should target. Arsenal’s primary priorities should be offensive midfield and attacking.

The defence is capable as it is, featuring Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jurrien Timber, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, and Ben White. Rotating the four across the defence should ensure Arsenal always has a block-solid defence. Of course, I’m not advocating that Arsenal should forego a defensive swoop, but they shouldn’t rush defensive additions; they should only sign when the ideal player becomes available.

The attack and midfield:

Let’s agree on one thing before discussing the need to strengthen these positions. Arsenal has got to the point where they are obsessed with controlling games, which is OK because it often results in comfortable victories. However, there are instances where controlling the game is difficult; teams may opt to go toe to toe with you, and even if you dominate the game, at times you may fail to capitalize because you lack game deciders. The match against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena demonstrated that, for sure, Arsenal dominated that game but lost 1-0.

Even if you can control a game, you need killers in attack to win it. Arsenal require a clinical striker who, when given the opportunity, will score. Havertz has done well, but let’s not be sentimental; if Arsenal can get a top goal-scoring striker like Viktor Gyokeres (43 goals in 50 games for Sporting CP) and he can join and hit the ground running, they don’t need to think about anything else; all they need to do is get him on board.

It appears fairly inevitable that Arsenal will sign a 6 or an 8 this summer. Arsenal should hunt for an aggressive midfielder with an impossible-to-press profile, similar to Manchester City’s De Bruyne, Kovačić, and Bernardo. These guys are invaluable for their ability to dribble securely. Arteta’s engine room needs a player with more power in transition, greater directness versus low blocks, and the ability to press from the front. Because such a player is so attack-minded, Odegaard may need to be more defensive-focused.

According to recent reports, Arsenal are looking to sign a player who can unlock tight defences, and I believe PSG’s Xavi Simons is the right candidate. If not for Simons, I would be delighted if Arsenal could try the impossible: acquire Jamal Musiala from Bayern Munich.

Ultimately, Edu and Arteta need to inject this team with quality this summer; we should expect some marquee signings, and that’s what’s fascinating about this summer transfer window.

Jack Anderson

