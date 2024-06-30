Arsenal deliberating whether to pay the £110million release clause for goal machine

Arsenal has had Victor Osimhen on their radar for a considerable time as they seek to strengthen their attack.

The Nigerian striker has an agreement with Napoli allowing him to depart this summer for a substantial fee.

He is attracting interest from multiple clubs, and Arsenal is evaluating several striker options.

The Gunners believe Osimhen could significantly bolster their squad, but they are cautious due to his high cost.

Despite having permission to leave Napoli, his release clause is set at £110 million, a figure that represents a significant investment for Arsenal.

Having recently broken their transfer record with the £105 million signing of Declan Rice last summer, Arsenal is hesitant to surpass that amount again so soon.

Nevertheless, according to a report in The Sun, Arsenal is seriously contemplating meeting Osimhen’s release clause. They are willing to offer up to £85 million, although Napoli insists on the full release clause amount.

Arsenal is currently deliberating internally to determine if Osimhen justifies such a substantial financial commitment.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen is one of Europe’s best goal scorers, but it is difficult to say that he is worth £110million.

The Nigerian can still offer us up to five years of good service, but that is a huge fee.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…