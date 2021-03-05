Arsenal deliver fitness update on two first-team players

Arsenal has delivered a fitness update on Alex Runarsson and Emile Smith Rowe ahead of their match against Burnley.

Both players have been out with injury and some fans may have been wondering if they would be available for the game against the Clarets.

Arsenal has now confirmed that the Iceland goalkeeper will be available for the match as he has recovered from his strained knee and has joined the others in full training.

Smith Rowe has been one of Mikel Arteta’s trusted men since the turn of the year and he started their game against Leicester City the last time out.

He was, however, subbed off injured just before the interval and has been working his way back.

The club says on their website that he had some discomfort in his hip and preliminary assessments show that he didn’t suffer any serious injury.

However, he is still being looked at and it remains unclear if he would play for the club against Burnley.

Smith Rowe has been one of the important players at the Emirates this season and his absence would be felt, however, Runarsson will only be needed if an extraordinary series of events sees the Gunners lose Bernd Leno and Mat Ryan, as he is only third Choice at the Emirates.