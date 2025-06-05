Arsenal delivers an important update on the future of Partey

Arsenal has begun its summer clear-out across all levels of the club, confirming the release of several players from the men’s senior team, the women’s squad, and the academy. Among the more high-profile names leaving are Kieran Tierney and Jorginho, whose contracts expire at the end of this month and will not be renewed.

Partey’s Future Still Under Discussion

While many expected Thomas Partey to be part of the outgoing group, the midfielder’s name is noticeably absent from the list of confirmed departures. This is significant, considering he was widely tipped to leave before the current season began. After enduring four seasons plagued by injuries, the general consensus was that Arsenal would look to move on and replace him with a more dependable option.

However, the Ghanaian defied expectations with a strong campaign, managing to stay fit and putting in a string of impressive performances when called upon. His form and availability made him a key asset for Mikel Arteta, who is now reportedly keen to retain him beyond the 2024/25 season.

Arsenal Confirms Contract Talks Are Underway

Partey’s improved performances appear to have shifted the club’s stance, and Arsenal is now working to extend his stay at the Emirates. That much was made clear in an official statement regarding expiring contracts, where his situation was addressed.

As published by the Daily Mail, Arsenal said:

“The following players’ contracts also expire on June 30, 2025. Discussions are ongoing, and once matters are finalised between all parties, we will communicate in due course. Chloe Kelly, Thomas Partey, Michal Rosiak.”

This explains Partey’s omission from the list of confirmed exits and highlights the club’s willingness to explore a renewal. At 31, he remains an experienced and valuable midfield option, and if he maintains his fitness, there is a clear case to be made for extending his contract.

Arsenal must act decisively. With interest from other clubs and his current deal entering its final year, reaching an agreement promptly would be a smart move to avoid losing him for nothing next summer.

