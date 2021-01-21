Arsenal delivers an update on two of their injured stars

Arsenal will face Southampton in the FA Cup in their next competitive fixture. That game will be a continuation of them defending the trophy, and they will want to make progress.

They beat Newcastle in the third round to set up this fixture, and they will face a Southampton side that picked up a draw the last time both teams met in competitive football.

The Gunners have delivered a fitness update on two of their players who have been injured in recent games.

Dani Ceballos felt some tightness on his left calf, and as a precaution, the club left him out of their last game against Newcastle United.

The club said through its website that he would continue to be monitored ahead of the game on Saturday.

Pablo Mari has an issue with his right calf and it has ruled him out of the game against the Saints.

The report says that he is making good progress in his recovery efforts, but he is only hoping to be back to full training next week.

The team has continued to be tested for covid-19, and Mikel Arteta will be happy if none of his current fit players gets injured before the game.