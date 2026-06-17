Arsenal deny they want to sign France star despite reports of agreement

Manu Kone has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, with reports yesterday claiming that he had agreed personal terms with the Gunners. However, sources close to the Emirates have denied that Arsenal are interested, according to Team Talk, and insist the story does not reflect their current recruitment plans for the transfer window.

The Gunners were very busy in the summer of 2025 and strengthened significantly across the squad. They ended the season with at least two quality options in every position, which helped them secure the league title and reach the Champions League final. Their depth and consistency across the campaign were key factors in maintaining high performance levels throughout a demanding schedule.

Arsenal Transfer Stance on Manu Kone

To remain a top club in European football, Arsenal are expected to continue adding quality players to their squad. Mikel Arteta is keen to ensure that standards remain high, and this summer could again prove to be a busy period. The club’s long-term planning remains focused on sustained competitiveness at the highest level.

However, Kone is reportedly not the profile of midfielder Arsenal are currently targeting, with the Gunners unconvinced that the AS Roma man would significantly improve their current team setup or tactical balance within the squad.

Midfield Strategy After World Cup

They already have some of the best midfielders in the game within their squad and are expected to continue building around them as part of their long-term project, maintaining stability while refining key areas through selective recruitment.

After the World Cup, Arsenal are expected to become more decisive in the transfer market as they assess several targets. However, the report claims Kone is not among the players they are currently looking to add to their squad, as their focus remains on alternative midfield profiles and strategic priorities, moving forward in recruitment strategy this summer window.

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