Arsenal described as a ‘level too high’ for supposed strike-target

Arsenal have been warned against a move to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa this summer as the club looks to bolster their front line.

The Gunners allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave to join Barcelona in the winter window, while both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both look destined for an exit this summer, leaving us with no senior options for the central role for the new season.

Naturally that means that we simply have to add at least one new striker in the coming window, and Watkins is one who has been linked with a move to the Emirates in recent windows.

Former Villa striker Frank McAvennie claims that he isn’t the answer to our problems however.

“Watkins to Arsenal? I’m not sure,” McAvennie told FootballInsider.

“I don’t think he’s an out and out centre forward and that’s what Arsenal need.

“I don’t think he can play up front on his own. Maybe he could if there were a lot of good players around him.

“Arsenal have been so hot and cold this season. you never know what you are going to get with them.

“Would he shine as a big player in that team? I’m not convinced. I like him a lot, I just don’t see him at Arsenal.

“Plenty of clubs will be interested in him if Villa do want to let him go.

“So let’s see what happens, I just think Arsenal might be a level too high for him.”

It is difficult to believe that Watkins can be the striker that our club needs when a team like Aston Villa is willing to offload him. If we are talking about a serious signing this summer to bridge the gap on those at the top of the table, then you would imagine that he would need be proven in front of goal, and not someone like Watkins who still has plenty to prove.

Do you think Watkins would suit what Arteta is building in north London?

