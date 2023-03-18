Arsenal desperate to know if Saliba can face Crystal Palace

Arsenal lost William Saliba to injury in their penalty shootout defeat to Sporting Club in the Europa League.

The Gunners remain the leading club in the Premier League and can now turn their attention towards winning the competition as they have no other commitments.

Their next game will be against managerless Crystal Palace and it is the first of their must-win games between now and the end of the season.

The Gunners will want to field their best players in the fixture and one man their fans want to see on the field is Saliba.

However, the French defender is still a doubt and a report in the Daily Mail claims Arsenal is still sweating over his fitness ahead of the game.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has been a solid member of our squad this campaign and we need him in these remaining games of the season.

The defender has had a good fitness record and we hope his injury in the game against the Portuguese side is not serious.

If it is, we back Rob Holding to step up and fill the void he will leave behind and the club must also resist the temptation to field him in a game if he is not 100% ready to play.

