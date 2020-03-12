Arsenal desperate to learn the latest update on target negotiations

Arsenal is desperately waiting to hear about the outcome of Feyenoord contract negotiation with Orkun Kokcu.

The youngster has been a shining light for the Dutch side this season and he is one of the players constantly being linked with a move to Arsenal.

The Gunners have been scouting the Turkish youth international and they have the intention of making a move for him when this season ends, according to Voetbal International.

However, his Dutch side is also keen on keeping him on and they have proposed a contract renewal to the teenager.

The same report claims that Feyenoord has convinced the player that he can develop further in the Netherlands and they are hopeful that he would sign-on.

He is currently valued at £23 million but that price could be driven up if he performs well in the next Euros.

The 19-year-old hasn’t played for the senior Turkish national team yet, but his form could see him gatecrash the Turkish team party.

Mikel Arteta is building this Arsenal team to become one of the best teams in the Premier League and the Spaniard sees Orkun Kokcu as one that can be influential at Arsenal when he comes of age.

With Mesut Ozil entering the final year of his current deal, Orkun could be the next superstar developed by Arsenal.