Arsenal desperate to move on another struggling player after Saudi interest

Arsenal is actively looking to offload Nicolas Pepe in the current transfer window as the Ivorian winger has fallen significantly out of favour at the club. Pepe was Arsenal’s record signing when he joined in 2019, but unfortunately, he has failed to live up to expectations during his time at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta has made efforts to help Pepe improve, but those attempts have not yielded the desired results. Last season, Pepe had a disappointing loan spell at Nice.

CBS Sports reports that Arsenal is determined to remove him from their roster and recently received an enquiry from a club in Saudi Arabia. While no concrete interest has emerged yet, Arsenal is hopeful that Pepe will secure a new club before the transfer window closes, as it is evident that he no longer has a place in their team.

With Arsenal keen to move him on, the next few weeks will be crucial for Pepe as he seeks a fresh start and a new home that will better suit his abilities and help reignite his career.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Signing Pepe is one of the worst use of money we have done in a long time and the attacker deserves to leave the Emirates soon.

His poor form at Nice is the reason no one is coming forward to add him to their squad, but we expect him to find a new home before the window closes.

If that does not happen, the club should consider terminating his contract by mutual consent.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…