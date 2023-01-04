Arsenal desperate to offload un-needed defender this month

Arsenal has some top players on their books now, which is why they are at the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta has a group of talents he strongly believes can get the job done for him and they have delivered for the Gunners so far.

However, not everyone in their squad is good enough, with some players are not in the manager’s plan at all.

One man in that category is Cedric Soares, who is not even the second choice right back at the club.

The Gunners have used Ben White as their main right-back this season, with Takehiro Tomiyasu serving as his deputy in the position.

This means Soares has hardly played and Arsenal wants to offload him desperately, as reported by The Sun.

However, his departure is being held back by the huge wages he receives from the Gunners, which could see him stay until the summer.

Fulham is his main suitor now, but the Cottagers want him to take a considerable pay cut before they finalise a move for him.

Soares must be willing to take a pay cut to complete the transfer if he is interested in playing regularly at another club.

However, footballers can be stubborn and not want to lose money by joining another club.

