Arsenal desperately need a solution to our left-back problem

Arsenal’s Left back problem; we need a solution now! by Lagos Gooner

We should not ignore Arteta’s cry over the limited options we have at the left back. With serious injuries to Tierney, Bellerin and Kolasinac, anybody would see how vulnerable we are at the left back. When Arteta agreed to manage Arsenal, I am sure he never envisaged a situation where he would have to cry out and ask for reinforcements; little wonder the Spaniard made his point clearly. According to recent stories online, Arteta was reported as saying Arsenal were already playing with full backs that are not full backs. Playing wingers and central defenders at full back, is not want Arteta wants, hence his complaints.

Arteta told Arsenal.com “But we can ask Ainsley a lot of things, but he’s not a full-back. Bukayo is not a full-back. They’re trying to adapt as quickly as possible and they try to help the team as much as possible to do that, but these things are going to happen.”

Well, according to football.london, Arsenal are currently in talks to bring in Layvin Kurzawa, the 27 years old French international, to the Emirates. PSG, the current club of Layvin, are holding out for a transfer fee of between €5 million to €7 million in order to let Kurzawa go now.

The price PSG is asking for the defender is not much for Arsenal to pay. If truly PSG are willing to allow him go for that amount, then Arsenal should not waste time in buying him. Going by his age, he is a cheap buy. However, for PSG to be willing to let him go for such a little amount, leaves a lot to be desired. Why would they be willing to let him go for that low? Is he good enough to command a first team shirt in Arsenal? Would he be fit to play enough games and not go the injury way? Whatever their reasons for letting him go is, the important thing is that Arsenal is taking advantage and strengthening their own team.

I look forward to the season where we will play the whole number of games with a lot of our players being fit. We have been dealt serious blows by injuries and we have not been able to fully find a way of coping with these injuries. I look forward to a January transfer window where we won’t buy players to replace injured players but sign players to complement or add to the quality we already have at the club. I look forward to watching our team win many games and trophies with fit and mentally prepared players.

If we truly complete the transfer of Layvin Kurzawa, it will be a good development; he would surely add something to the team. We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua