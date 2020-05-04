Arsenal desperation to offload outcast forces them to lower asking price

Arsenal is now ready to cash in on Henrikh Mkhitaryan this summer as they look to raise cash and strengthen their team reports the Mirror.

The Gunners sent the Armenian on loan to AS Roma in the summer after he became surplus to requirements under Unai Emery.

Mkhitaryan has revived his career in the Italian capital and he wants to remain in Rome with the Italians.

The birth of one of his child has also made a permanent move more appealing to him, however, both clubs have to agree on a fee.

The Italians have been in talks with Arsenal for some time now and the Gunners reportedly wanted over £20 million for the player who would have just a season on his current deal at the end of this campaign.

However, the Mirror claims that Arsenal has lowered their asking price to £10 million, but Roma would still struggle to pay even that fee.

There have been talks of a player swap being involved in the deal, however, Arsenal wants to sign the players that Mikel Arteta wants in the summer, so they would prefer a straight cash offer.

Arteta had earlier opened the door for a return to the Emirates for the Armenian, but the Spaniard would rather work with younger players that he can still develop claims the same report.

There are not many teams who want the attacker and that could force Arsenal to accept a low fee for his signature, eventually.