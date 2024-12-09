Arsenal destroy Aston Villa Women to move into third in the WSL table – Russo stars

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Women match report by Daisy

Our Arsenal Women walked away victorious at The Emirates after another dominant win from our women under interim manager Renee Slegers. A win that takes us up to 3rd on the WSL table and continues our run of good form as we continue to try catch up to first place Chelsea. Slegers picked a strong line up and was not disappointed as her team came away with a 4-0 win over Aston Villa. Here’s a run down of everything that happened.

Arsenal started the game off on the front foot, having most of the early possession and created some early chances and were easily controlling the play. It felt like it was only a matter of time before we scored, and a breakthrough came in the 18th minute via Alessia Russo’s head. Kyra Cooney-Cross stepped up for a free kick just outside the box and whipped the perfect ball into the centre of the box for a waiting Russo who leaped up, getting a head to the ball and firing it into the back of the net, beating the Villa keeper and ex Arsenal Women’s keeper Sabrina D’Angelo and putting the Gunners 1-0 in front.

We continued to push the ball forward and control the game, using the width of the pitch and quick and precise passes to open the play and create more chances to push forward. Just before half time Beth Mead managed to find the back of the net after some great team play and quick passes lead to Frida Maanum getting a toe to a through ball from Cailtin Foord which hit the post but then rebounded into the path of Mead who made no mistake and buried the ball in the back of the net to make it 2-0.

Arsenal was dominating the game and this didn’t change in the second half, playing Villa off the pitch and coming closer and closer to a third. Slegers looked to her bench and was again rewarded for doing so when Stina Blackstenius found the back of the net on the 70-minute mark after and incredible cross into the box from Katie McCabe saw Blackstenius somehow stretch out and get a foot onto the ball and nudge it past D’Angelo to make it 3-0.

The game looked done and won with only seconds to go, but Arsenal weren’t finished and were searching for a 4th and did just that in the 4th minute of extra time after the ball fell near the back post. Russo fought to get the ball in control, dropping her shoulder, taking a quick look up and curving the ball into the top corner of the net to make it 4-0 and seal another dominant win for the Gunners.

Another big win and great way to get back into the momentum after the international break. We will now be focusing on another big WUCL game against Valerenga later on this week.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

