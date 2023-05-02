Arsenal destroy Chelsea before half time to take us back to the top of the table

Under the interim management of Frank Lampard, Chelsea has been performing so incredibly badly, for Arsenal not to to capitalize on the opportunity to give Lampard his 6th defeat in a row would have been a disaster.
And in the early stages of the match, Arsenal appeared completely in control, while Chelsea seemed to run out of ideas as soon as they approached the halfway line.
Taking advantage of their dominance, Arsenal scored a goal after just 18 nminutes. Granit Xhaka threaded a ball across the edge of the penalty area, and Martin Odegaard held his run. The Norwegian calmly curled the ball into the underside of the bar, sending the crowd into a frenzy.
Odegaard, who has repeatedly stepped up for Arsenal this season, was able to keep his composure again to double the lead from just 5 minutes later. He calmly take the chance once again, which came as no surprise with the Blues defenders still floundering.
The icing on the cake came in the 33rd minute when Jesus put the Gunners out of sight with a tight squeeze through the inside of of the keeper and the post, while Chelsea defenders were falling all over the floor in panic.
The game was basically over by half time, and the win will be a great boost to our confidence.
Lampard’s team talk didn’t work in the break, but Arteta must have told them to go for the kill, and within the first 8 minutes of the restart it could easily have been 5-0 if not for brilliant defending from the Blues, Thiago Silva’s cheeky knee save off the line most impressive, and Arteta respomded by taking Trossard off for Martinelli, who must think he can add to this seasn’s tally.
But suddenly Chelsea got a scrappy goal and gave the Blues a scrap of hope as Noni Madueke gets his first goal for them, but surely they have no hope at all really….
Chelsea did manage a couple of attempts in the last 10 minutes, but it was all over as a contest..
The bad news of the night is that Gabriel spent a lot of time on the floor looking in pain, and was eventually takem off, but the good news is that ARSENAL ARE BACK ON TOP!!!!!
COYG!
Cmon West Ham tomorrow evening.
Kiwior looks a decent find! Why was he not introduced when Saliba got injured
He lost some aerial duels. I think he’s better fit for the left CB role, than the sweeper CB
Surely you mean right CB, same as the position Saliba plays?
I consider Saliba’s role sweeper CB, because he always stays behind Magalhaes and White when we attack. He becomes the right CB when we defend
Agree.
Calm head cool on the ball and good in the air
Great work by the team and Odegaard was brilliant in the first half
Arsenal are very dangerous if the opposition don’t press them incessantly and intimidate them physically
Chelsea didn’t seem to have watched how Man City beat us and I think they’ll get crushed at the Etihad, if Lampard is still around
Only two gripes with the game. 1. Why wasn’t Gabriel subbed much earlier? 2. Zinchenko doesn’t work at LB, been caught out a number of times in recent games. Other than that, pretty comfortable win!
I don’t know if many will agree but I thought that Jorginho had a very good game,no?
Jorginho mom
Very good performance from most of the players. Jorginho was excellent. Odegaard deservedly man of the match. Odegaard regularly demonstrates that he is very good captain despite the naysayers on this site.
Poor error by Zinchenko to allow Chelsea some hope.
Overall a pretty good performance.
Sorry but Tierney is the better Defender
Good game overall.we still got some individual errors that need to be ironed out. Ziny should surely track that run for the goal. We need to go back to being the best defense if we are to win the league
A good win but still doesn’t feel me with much confidence. Chelsea is a really poor team but we have to wish them well going forward. I think Odegaard, Kiwior, Jorginho and Xhaka really had a good game. Saka and Jesus really need to get their acts together before we play Newcastle. If we beat Newcastle convincingly on Sunday, that will be a very good pressure on a regular team except City are no regular team.
Having only joined the game after 40 minutes, I clearly missed the best bits. A comfortable win, tempered by a lack of cohesion at times in the second half.
Playing Chelsea was a bonus after such a difficult few games
Absolutely suep, they are a shambles. Don’t think they’ll win any game with a caretaker. Maybe they should appoint silva permanent manager for the city game 😜 no way frank is winning that game
😊👍
If they play like they did tonight, Chelsea fans had better watch the game from behind the sofa. It’ll be a horror show of epic proportions.
It was indeed Sue. The only disappointment was not giving them a hefty thumping. I’ll let a Liverpool fan sum it up; ‘I’m a Liverpool fan, but I’ve enjoyed, and endured Arsenal this season. Why oh why do they have to make things harder for themselves’?.
Good performance all round, but zinny is a woeful defender, seems to be causing a problem every match
Saka has been poor recently, should have been off instead of trossard but I think the contract thing has a huge role in Arteta decision.
Kiwior looks like Saliba mk2. Trossard and Saka played really well and Xhaka was close to Ødegaard for man of the match.
What a journey we have had last three years 🫶COYG
A very good first half where we took an absolutely awful Chelsea to the cleaners. Good, positive, start to the second half and I was hoping we could avenge some Mourinho era thumpings. Then Trossard is taken off, the momentum slows and Chelsea take their first chance of the game. Cue a jittery last period of the match. Thankfully Chelsea are so bad there was no repeat of recent comebacks! As others have said the defensive problems are still there, and would Tiernay make the mistakes zinchenko does? Overall though, good to be back to winning ways, and let’s hope Gabriel’s injury isnt too bad.
We’ll done Kiwior. Let’s hope the Hammers hold City and give them some nerves for the Leeds game. Great first half, but lately we have faded in the second half. Young players eh. My only complaint is Partey has had too much on his mind and Jorginho should have come in three games ago.