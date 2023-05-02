Arsenal destroy Chelsea before half time to take us back to the top of the table

Under the interim management of Frank Lampard, Chelsea has been performing so incredibly badly, for Arsenal not to to capitalize on the opportunity to give Lampard his 6th defeat in a row would have been a disaster.

And in the early stages of the match, Arsenal appeared completely in control, while Chelsea seemed to run out of ideas as soon as they approached the halfway line.

Taking advantage of their dominance, Arsenal scored a goal after just 18 nminutes. Granit Xhaka threaded a ball across the edge of the penalty area, and Martin Odegaard held his run. The Norwegian calmly curled the ball into the underside of the bar, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Odegaard, who has repeatedly stepped up for Arsenal this season, was able to keep his composure again to double the lead from just 5 minutes later. He calmly take the chance once again, which came as no surprise with the Blues defenders still floundering.

The icing on the cake came in the 33rd minute when Jesus put the Gunners out of sight with a tight squeeze through the inside of of the keeper and the post, while Chelsea defenders were falling all over the floor in panic.

The game was basically over by half time, and the win will be a great boost to our confidence.

Lampard’s team talk didn’t work in the break, but Arteta must have told them to go for the kill, and within the first 8 minutes of the restart it could easily have been 5-0 if not for brilliant defending from the Blues, Thiago Silva’s cheeky knee save off the line most impressive, and Arteta respomded by taking Trossard off for Martinelli, who must think he can add to this seasn’s tally.

But suddenly Chelsea got a scrappy goal and gave the Blues a scrap of hope as Noni Madueke gets his first goal for them, but surely they have no hope at all really….

Chelsea did manage a couple of attempts in the last 10 minutes, but it was all over as a contest..

The bad news of the night is that Gabriel spent a lot of time on the floor looking in pain, and was eventually takem off, but the good news is that ARSENAL ARE BACK ON TOP!!!!!

COYG!