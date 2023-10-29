Arsenal destroy Sheff Utd and give a very special day for Nketiah, Vieira and Tomiyasu

Match report against Sheffield United

Arsenal faced off against Sheffield United at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon in what turned out to be an extremely eventful game. Arsenal walking away with all three points, still undefeated in the Premier League and embarrassed Sheffield United with a 5-0 win in London.

The game started off a bit cagey and Sheffield were set up well defensively to keep Arsenal on the back foot, but in the 28th minutes Arsenal broke down their defence and after a lovely ball was crossed into the box by Declan Rice, ended up at the feet of Eddie Nketiah who swivelled around and fired the ball into the back of the Sheffield United net putting Arsenal 1-0 in front. United set back up and defended well for the remaining minutes of the first half.

Coming out in the second half Arsenal looked completely in the driving seat, and the first goal seemed to have given Arsenal the momentum to go forward. In the 49th minute Arsenal were awarded a corner and was whipped into the box, the United keeper cleared the ball but only as far as Nketiah who fired a rocket of a shot into the top right-hand corner of the United net, putting Arsenal 2-0 in front.

Only 8 minutes later Nketiah managed to pick up his first Premier League hatrick, after a well timed pass from Emile Smith Rowe, Nketiah let loose, dropped his shoulder and fired another rocket from about 40 years out and into the back of the United net, putting Arsenal 3-0 up. A huge moment for Nketiah and I’m sure a huge confidence boost for the young striker.

United started to lose faith and began to get a bit sloppy and were making a lot of fouls, bringing down Fabio Vieira on the line of the box that ultimately resulted in a penalty to Arsenal. Nketiah passed the ball to Vieira and he stepped up to the spot and put the ball right down the middle of the goal to score his first goal this season, with a calm and composed finish, putting Arsenal 4-0 and well out of sight for United to come back.

In the dying seconds of the game Arsenal were awarded a corner that was whipped in by Vieira, the ball seemed to play pinball in the box until landing to the feet of Tomiyasu who let it rip, firing the ball into the back of the United net to make it 5-0. Tomiyasu scoring his first goal in Arsenal colours on his 50th appearance for the club.

A special day for all involved and a dominant display from our Gooners.

What’s your thoughts on the game Gooners?

Daisy Mae