Arsenal destroy Sheff Utd and give a very special day for Nketiah, Vieira and Tomiyasu

Match report against Sheffield United
Arsenal faced off against Sheffield United at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon in what turned out to be an extremely eventful game. Arsenal walking away with all three points, still undefeated in the Premier League and embarrassed Sheffield United with a 5-0 win in London.
The game started off a bit cagey and Sheffield were set up well defensively to keep Arsenal on the back foot, but in the 28th minutes Arsenal broke down their defence and after a lovely ball was crossed into the box by Declan Rice, ended up at the feet of Eddie Nketiah who swivelled around and fired the ball into the back of the Sheffield United net putting Arsenal 1-0 in front. United set back up and defended well for the remaining minutes of the first half.
Coming out in the second half Arsenal looked completely in the driving seat, and the first goal seemed to have given Arsenal the momentum to go forward. In the 49th minute Arsenal were awarded a corner and was whipped into the box, the United keeper cleared the ball but only as far as Nketiah who fired a rocket of a shot into the top right-hand corner of the United net, putting Arsenal 2-0 in front.
Only 8 minutes later Nketiah managed to pick up his first Premier League hatrick, after a well timed pass from Emile Smith Rowe, Nketiah let loose, dropped his shoulder and fired another rocket from about 40 years out and into the back of the United net, putting Arsenal 3-0 up. A huge moment for Nketiah and I’m sure a huge confidence boost for the young striker.
United started to lose faith and began to get a bit sloppy and were making a lot of fouls, bringing down Fabio Vieira on the line of the box that ultimately resulted in a penalty to Arsenal. Nketiah passed the ball to Vieira and he stepped up to the spot and put the ball right down the middle of the goal to score his first goal this season, with a calm and composed finish, putting Arsenal 4-0 and well out of sight for United to come back.
In the dying seconds of the game Arsenal were awarded a corner that was whipped in by Vieira, the ball seemed to play pinball in the box until landing to the feet of Tomiyasu who let it rip, firing the ball into the back of the United net to make it 5-0. Tomiyasu scoring his first goal in Arsenal colours on his 50th appearance for the club.
A special day for all involved and a dominant display from our Gooners.
What’s your thoughts on the game Gooners?
Daisy Mae
Well deserved victory on the day
If you went to The Emirates on Sunday Daisy, you missed a great game.
I just hope this is the game that pushes Nketiah forwards to score more goals, it was an enjoyable game and we overtook goal difference with Spurs and Man City. Rice another great game as usual. Saka still looks he is still struggling with his injury. Kiwor put in a good performance with Saliba. Havertz was unlucky in the dying seconds of the game. Great performance, onto ST James Park next in the league, love going up there
We must commend the gaffer for finally rotating his players.
No doubt the gaffer is a good coach, but he has to do away with his stubborn loyalty to certain players that he insists on fielding even when they are off form or in games where they could simply be rested to give minutes to the other players.
I just couldn’t understand why Arteta would not integrate for example, Smith Rowe into the team, since his injury, At the time of his injury, he was actually doing better than Martinelli on the left wing , and right up there with Odegaard as a number 10., not discounting them.
Hats off to our fringe players who played their part in the dominant performance and absence of Odegaard ,Jesus , and Magalhaes
It was a highly entertaining game and Nketiah was fantastic, but Havertz and he were pushovers on the ground
I hope the same starting line-up will be kept for the upcoming Carabao Cup game, as an exercise for Smith-Rowe and Havertz before we go to St James Park