Arsenal destroy Sheffield United with six goal demolition job

The breakthrough came just five minutes into the game, courtesy of a clinical finish from Martin Odegaard. This early lead set the tone for what turned out to be a first-half masterclass by the Gunners. From that moment onward, it was a relentless onslaught from the lads, with Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, and Declan Rice all finding the back of the net. Sheffield United’s Jayden Bogle unwittingly added to the misery with an own goal.
As the halftime whistle echoed through the stadium, Arsenal had already amassed an impressive five-goal advantage. The first 45 minutes showcased a complete demolition job by the Gunners, leaving Sheffield United in disarray. Arsenal’s fluid attacking play, clinical finishing, and midfield control were too much for the home side to handle.
The question now lingered: not if Arsenal would secure the win, but how many more goals they would add to their tally. With visions of double figures not beyond the realm of imagination.
The second half began somewhat similarly to the first, albeit lacking a quick goal. However, it wasn’t too long before Arsenal secured their sixth, courtesy of an absolute stunner from none other than Ben White.
Worryingly, we lost Martinelli in the 63rd minute due to injury, and the severity of it remains uncertain. However, there was a silver lining as Thomas Partey came on, replacing Jorginho, delivering some positive news for the team.
Arsenal maintained control for the remainder of the game without overly exerting themselves. While they had opportunities to add more goals, the six-goal haul and a clean sheet likely exceeded Mikel Arteta’s expectations for the match.
This was an outstanding performance from Arsenal, and despite Sheffield’s woeful display, the dominance exhibited by Arteta’s side was truly devastating. The way the team played this evening would have proven challenging for any opponent.
Those Arteta out fans with yet more egg on their faces!
Brilliant again, and what a team performance. Partey looked very rusty, and let’s hope Saka and Martinelli are ok.
Most goals scored, least conceded. Race on. Form team!
7 shots on target against in the last 7 including playing Liverpool/Newcastle. If this was City or Liverpool doing what we are currently the media would be in meltdown on how good it was.
Wow what a convincing way to answer and critics. This could have been tricky. The other four teams within range all won, so some kind of pressure but on with the roller coaster.
The Kroenke’s must now strike the rod whilst it is hot, and hand the gaffer a brand new four year contract
Very flat second half mainly down to subs not being up to much. But game won in 1st half, and would have preferred to see ESR on instead of Party who was awful but obviously nowhere near match fit and maybe Nelsons pace would have been more useful than Vieira’s no pace. Great 3pts though
Wasn’t flat enough to allow Sheffield a shot on target.
I agree by the way that it was flatter but the perspective is that half finished 2-0 with no shots on target for Sheffield.
1-0. Had money on 7-0 and clearly havent let that go.
Always, whatever the score, someone chimes in with negativity!
Don’t think the aim of the comment was negative, think it was an observation that maybe needed some clarification.
Wasn’t trying to be negative just my own thoughts about how the substitutes weren’t that great and how I would have liked ESR given 30mins instead of Party as he is more likely to influence games. I don’t think it is negative to want the team to play as well as it can all the time and it’s called constructive criticism but all of us on here have different standards for which I personally mean, if we play Man city or pool I would be happy winning 1-0 but when you are 5-0 up at half time against the worst team in the division I expected more goals especially for goal difference. But I am very happy with the win
Partey needed minutes more regardless of talent and that vis-a-vis ESR is debatable.
I love ESR btw but his career is not Partey, he has time on his side.
Now that is what I call “ total domination”…Jus sayin
It was a game that should have been comfortable but the worrier in me thought that SheffU might have shown a bit more and I could only feel a degree of sympathy for their plight in the end.
It was thrilling to see the Arsenal so comprehensively command the match. A couple of really poor errors by Sheffield for a couple of the goals, but when you are languishing at the bottom of the league then mistakes get punished – and how they were!
SheffU must have felt like they were being steamrollered.
Business as usual, happy for the team performance and deserved win, Precious three points bagged coupled with healthy goal difference, all attention moves to this weekend’s visit of Brentford, another tough game!!! COYG!!!
Brilliant and comfortable win, we march on. Game per game. Just entertaining to watch Arsenal play , beauty at it’s best
Just dominant yet again. Best we’ve played in many many many years.
Surely even the gaffer harshest critics will believe he’s on to something special
Also, Mikel says Saka felt sick, Martinelli just a cut. Sounds like we’re in the clear.
Best news of the night given the result was never in doubt!
Superb display and to see our back four in line, backing up the midfield and attack while midway in the opponents half, was something I’ve never seen before and it was thrilling to see.
I agree with those who say the tempo wasn’t as high in the second half and Vieria was the only disappointment for me once again…. but that’s just my opinion.
Great to see MA using his subs and I hoped to see ESR and Ramsdale given some time.
Can’t praise them enough and it’s excellent news regarding Saka and Martinelli – hope their fit for the Brentford game.
Merci Mikel!!
Vieira is back off injury playing out of position not fair. Fast forward 3 weeks and then comment when he subs or CM’s. Timber who I cant wait for needs the same protection, can take 18 months post fitness to hit previous levels with that injury.
Actually Angus, I’ll comment when I want to – not when you want me to.
But thanks for the advice, I’ll keep it in mind.
I did not suggest you should or shouldn’t comment and your response is quite offensive. I suggested Vieira was back off injury if you want to debate that debate but do not insert your personal feelings clearly towards me in what was clearly an innocuous comment.
I said Vieria is back off injury judge him in 3 weeks comment then, you said ill comment when i want to thank you very much without even mentioning Vieira or Arsenal in general. Why?
Angus, your telling me when to comment – I’ll bear it in mind.
“Fast forward three weeks and then comment” sounds like an instruction to me, innocuous or not!!
Now let’s enjoy the result shall we?
Did you think his corners were any good for instance?
Absolutely brilliant performance.
Sweetest part of the victory is the fact that we didn’t have to go beyond 3rd gear to do this demolition job.
This team is so deceptively dangerous & whoever discounts us now would be doing that at their own peril.
Once could be termed luck.
Twice could be termed coincidence.
But three, four times on the trot?
Nah! Someone’s got to take notice.
The Arsenal juggernaut rolls on.
On to Brentford and Porto next.
We’ve got this🎯
Onwards and Upwards!
COYG 💪