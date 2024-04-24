Arsenal destroy sorry Chelsea 5-0 and it could’ve been more – What a game

That pass from Odegaard. Grow a beard man, get a staff and pointy oversized hat, because you are a wizzard! Our captain has been unbelievable. Even through the difficult week we’ve had, he has been the shining light, never hiding, always wants the ball and today, this was the perfect number 10 performance.

Part of the reason for that was Thomas Partey. We finally unleashed the final form of our midfield. The Ghanaians injury record has been poor, but when he’s available his physicality and athleticism allow Declan Rice to move further up and support the attack. It also allowed more freedom for Odegaard. What really frustrates me is wondering what could’ve been against Villa and Bayern had we opted to bring Partey when he was available on the bench?

A few other players to shout out, Trossard. Given how our left hand side has had a lot of rotation and no certain left back, Leo’s stats are really impressive. He’s only finished the full 90 minutes 5 times and has only 4 goals less than Saka who finishes 90 no matter what, but that’s a topic for another time.

Ben White produced another wonderful display. Easily one of our most consistent players. If Timber can come close to this on the other side, my god! Then there’s Havertz. The guy should’ve really had a hat trick. He should’ve scored in the first half, but in the second, especially that goal with the through ball holding off Cucurella to score, it reminded me of Van Persie. His second as well. The guy is made to be up top. It’s the one position where he’s actually done something for us. Please no more of that midfield. Partey, Odegaard and Rice are the ones for that area of the pitch.

Here’s my favourite part of that game though. Chelsea are poor and we humiliated them! It’s what they’ve done to us when we were poor. City and Liverpool have done it to us, 4s, 5s, Man Utd as well and right now they are as bad as Chelsea. If we can go to OT and wipe the floor with them as well, my god! I’m getting ahead of myself. This is what Arsenal does to me. We put some amazing performances, it looks like we’ll finally do it, then I end up wondering what could’ve been.

But it’s Tottenham next and they will put up much more of a fight I can guarantee you that. The whole existence of their football club is to compare themselves with Arsenal, even though trophy wise there’s nothing to compare, cause they don’t win any. But if we give em the chances we gave Jackson, they will not be so forgiving. Regardless, smashing Chelsea up was exactly the medicine my cold required.

`Cold Palmer FC`, the audacity of some Chelsea fans to speak on Arsenal. You see them bringing their plastic CL trophies. People say City bought it all, what about Chelsea? The OGs in the dark arts of finances. Remember how they pipped us to Mudryk and Caicedo? 1 billion pounds down the drain, and it looks like they will escape FFP again. I guess money alone doesn’t buy it, does it? I have no sympathy for Chelsea at all. And they have Tottenham’s greatest manager in recent history. Enjoy this my friends!

Arsenal humble Chelsea 5-0 and I absolutely love it! What a performance from the team. The only sad thing is it could’ve been 7 or 8. It was revenge for Arsene Wenger! I remember that 1000th game. We played with 10 man that day – and Jackson should’ve really been sent off. Imagine what would’ve happened than? To be fair, I thought Gabriel fouled the Chelsea player on our third goal, but Havertz doing the knee slides after scoring, you can’t make it up. It was absolute scenes!