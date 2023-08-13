Arsenal determined to offload Tierney on their terms

Arsenal has indicated its willingness to allow Kieran Tierney to depart from the Emirates Stadium in the current transfer window, following his descent in the team’s pecking order.
The Scottish player has lost his status as a first-choice player at the club and has further dropped in priority following Jurrien Timber’s arrival. Notably, Tierney was absent from the squad during Arsenal’s victorious season opener against Nottingham Forest. Timber occupied the left-back role initially, and when he sustained an injury, Takehiro Tomiyasu replaced him.
Real Sociedad has expressed interest in acquiring Tierney and has engaged in discussions with Arsenal. However, the Spanish club has proposed a loan arrangement, which Arsenal is not inclined to accept. The Gunners are intent on a permanent sale for Tierney and are not interested in a temporary deal.
Fabrizio Romano confirms that Arsenal has emphasised its stance that Tierney will not be permitted to leave the Emirates on a temporary basis. This firm position indicates the club’s preference for a permanent transfer and aligns with its strategic vision in this transfer window.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tierney’s fall from grace has been a surprise, but football can be cruel sometimes.
He needs to be frank with himself and know he is no longer our primary left-back and should find a new permanent home.
Perhaps he needs to accept that he might need to change.
The role of full back is changing in football – Robertson, Trent Arnold, Ake etc. They can play at full back but also at centre back or move into midfield where necessary.
All the top teams – Man City, Liverpool etc. are moving in this direction. Soon you will not see a player who just plays in one position.
It makes for a stronger, more flexible squad of players.
Tierney can play CB, at least in a three – he’s played there for us (and did well) and often moved to CB for Scotland to allow Robertson to play LB, I believe.
I don’t think he’s unwilling to change, I guess we’ve decided he can’t be good enough to play in the way arteta wants, or it’s taking him time to adapt and he simply doesn’t want to wait around for first team football – which is absolutely fair enough imo.
He can play all the positions you mention and has done.
Robertson can only play as a conventional, attacking full back, or as a left wing back where he appears for Scotland, to accommodate Tierney who plays extremely well at left centre back for his Country.In essence, Tierney is comfortable in three positions on the left, whereas Robertson is restricted to two.Klopp has never tried Robertson as an inverted LB but has accommodated him due to his ability to bomb forward ,link with players, and cross the ball on the run.Tierney has all these qualities but ,unfortunately, our Manager seeks to push squares into round holes and in my life long experience, such a practise rarely works.I hope KT finds a new place of work soon where he is fully appreciated.
Am not sure what all the noise about because, Tierney played in an inverted role during preseason and played well.