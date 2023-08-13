Arsenal determined to offload Tierney on their terms

Arsenal has indicated its willingness to allow Kieran Tierney to depart from the Emirates Stadium in the current transfer window, following his descent in the team’s pecking order.

The Scottish player has lost his status as a first-choice player at the club and has further dropped in priority following Jurrien Timber’s arrival. Notably, Tierney was absent from the squad during Arsenal’s victorious season opener against Nottingham Forest. Timber occupied the left-back role initially, and when he sustained an injury, Takehiro Tomiyasu replaced him.

Real Sociedad has expressed interest in acquiring Tierney and has engaged in discussions with Arsenal. However, the Spanish club has proposed a loan arrangement, which Arsenal is not inclined to accept. The Gunners are intent on a permanent sale for Tierney and are not interested in a temporary deal.

Fabrizio Romano confirms that Arsenal has emphasised its stance that Tierney will not be permitted to leave the Emirates on a temporary basis. This firm position indicates the club’s preference for a permanent transfer and aligns with its strategic vision in this transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney’s fall from grace has been a surprise, but football can be cruel sometimes.

He needs to be frank with himself and know he is no longer our primary left-back and should find a new permanent home.