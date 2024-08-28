Arsenal did the right thing in loaning Vieira back to FC Porto – He just needs more game time

Fabio Vieira’s loan move to FC Porto has several advantages. It not only allows the Arsenal prodigy Ethan Nwaneri to flourish, but it also sees Vieira play more. In terms of the potential for the Portuguese star to play more, an intriguing revelation about his loan arrangement has emerged.

Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday that Arsenal has included a condition in Vieira’s loan return to Porto, which stipulates that the Portuguese club will face a penalty if the player fails to feature in more than 50% of their games. Some may interpret that condition as a guarantee that the player will continue his progression. But don’t you think Arsenal is also looking to increase the playmaker’s value?

Elite teams closely monitor players in the Primeira Liga, making it one of the best markets for talent. Clubs such as Benfica have earned exorbitant transfer fees for top stars over the years, and Vieira’s performance could attract fresh suitors.

At the end of the season, Arsenal may consider selling Vieira or keeping him. The player’s transfer to Porto, where he had 14 assists and six goals in 27 games in his last campaign with them, is undoubtedly beneficial.

It is also encouraging that Arsenal has guaranteed him more playing time. The 24-year-old’s talent is undeniable; he simply needs to play more, which he will do, which is fantastic.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…