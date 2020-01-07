Arsenal did what they had to do last night and fans should celebrate

It was not a good performance from Arsenal but a win is a win and that is all that matters in cup football.

There are a lot of negatives to take from the game last night, I will admit that but there is a risk that some perspective will be lost in the clamour to find fault with the Arsenal performance.

I have seen some fantastic teams, far better than this Arsenal side, have appalling games in the FA Cup, that is why so many of us love the competition.

It is easy to rip into certain players, question this that and everything else but knockout football is all about the win and after all is said and done that is what Arsenal achieved last night.

This team is still adapting to life under Mikel Arteta. the manager is still adapting to the mess he has inherited. Miracles will not happen overnight.

Yes, if that was against Liverpool we would have been three or four goals down at half-time but it was not and we were not losing at half time.

You would think that we have to play teams like Liverpool every week they way some people go on.

The way Leeds played that first half last night was impressive and I am of the opinion that the likes of Tottenham, Man Utd and even Chelsea would have done no better against the championship high flyers.

There is time to analyse the performance and yes, Arteta does have questions to answer, especially about the first half but the bottom line is this, we are through to the FA Cup fourth round and things will get better.