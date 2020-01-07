Arsenal did what they had to do last night and fans should celebrate

It was not a good performance from Arsenal but a win is a win and that is all that matters in cup football.
There are a lot of negatives to take from the game last night, I will admit that but there is a risk that some perspective will be lost in the clamour to find fault with the Arsenal performance.
I have seen some fantastic teams, far better than this Arsenal side, have appalling games in the FA Cup, that is why so many of us love the competition.
It is easy to rip into certain players, question this that and everything else but knockout football is all about the win and after all is said and done that is what Arsenal achieved last night.
This team is still adapting to life under Mikel Arteta. the manager is still adapting to the mess he has inherited. Miracles will not happen overnight.
Yes, if that was against Liverpool we would have been three or four goals down at half-time but it was not and we were not losing at half time.
You would think that we have to play teams like Liverpool every week they way some people go on.
The way Leeds played that first half last night was impressive and I am of the opinion that the likes of Tottenham, Man Utd and even Chelsea would have done no better against the championship high flyers.
There is time to analyse the performance and yes, Arteta does have questions to answer, especially about the first half but the bottom line is this, we are through to the FA Cup fourth round and things will get better.
Leeds’ work rate in the first half was phenomenal…and as you rightly say a lot of teams would’ve struggled against them! I think they’ll feel hard done by though, but hey, that’s football.. we managed to nick that all important goal!
I’m very happy to have won that and even more so at avoiding Anfield in the next round! Yay!
Mikel’s the man 👍
Sue I know you had your doubts about Arteta before he got the job, but so far what’s your rating of him? on a scale of 1-10.
“I tried to tell them before the game, to convince them that is what they should expect but I think they had to experience it.
“If they play like this, they were going to suffer and [Leeds] were going to make you look like a small team. If you change that, you start to win duels and start to win the ball much higher up the pitch and you are better organised with a much better body language, then I think you are going to enjoy your profession.”.
– Mikel Arteta.
This is the major issue we’ve faced for four seasons straight up now. After just a win against a top side, we drift back into comfort zone. Hopefully Arteta keeps kicking them in the back and refuses to let them back in that comfort zone.
It’s exactly why I’m not complaining or pointing out anything negative about Arteta yet
As a fan I am okay with that win in respective they played. And the win will give them the courage and bold to face any club they meet. congratulation to you guys ( Arsenal ) I am relieved.
Leeds would be an interesting team next season in the EPL.
They’ll pose a good challenge.
Lacazette and Martinez last night said Arteta was furious at them after halftime.
They said Arteta and the team knew what Leeds were gonna do but they failed to show up for it and that’s why Mikel was mad.
The problem of these players is the fact that they think they’re entitled to winning without showing up. They underrate teams too much, it’s been a problem right from Wenger’s last two seasons. These guys get complacent easily.
It’s good Arteta had to kick them in the balls after halftime.
I love the fact he’s being hard and ruthless the right way.
Yet some people were saying stuffs like he wouldn’t be able to handle senior players in the squad
Really happy about our performance yesterday for one simple reason being below power for first half actually completely trash to dominant in second half. One of the signs of a good improving team is that they can switch into high gear when required….I think this kind of performance points to two very important facts 1) Players are listening n have bought into Arteta’s plan 2) It showed our mental strength n fight even though we were played of the park by Leeds in first half we bounced back n battled to snatch a win…. Every good team in past n present can not be really good all the time, some times you have to have that character to fight n scrap through. I am glad we saw that desire n fight from our team. We dominated one game n won then we got dominated in the next game but still won.