Arsenal didn’t lose the League – Man “City were just unstoppable”

There’s a lot of hope for this Arsenal team. The way the 2022–23 season finished left many Gooners feeling cheated; how do they lead the league all through the season and fail to win it?

Many would quickly point out the mistakes Arteta and his boys made and the weaknesses in Arteta’s squad. Even so, Arsenal legend and former Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira believes Man City’s winning the league was about them just being unstoppable, other than the mistakes made by his former club.

“They have to be positive to build something out of this season and go even closer,” said Vieira on the Evening Standard about the way forward for Arteta’s project.

“I don’t think Arsenal did a lot wrong — City were just unstoppable.

“Many people believe Man United’s treble would never be matched, but now City are close.”

Man City are on another level, and to topple them, you have to be perfect. Last season, to some PL sides, the Gunners were unstoppable; now, they need to be unstoppable against every PL side.

With a successful summer transfer window with the arrivals of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, as well as the essential defensive reinforcements and an attacking addition (if budgets allow), the Gunners might finish what they started in the Premier League last season.

Daniel O

