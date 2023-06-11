Arsenal didn’t lose the League – Man “City were just unstoppable”

There’s a lot of hope for this Arsenal team. The way the 2022–23 season finished left many Gooners feeling cheated; how do they lead the league all through the season and fail to win it?
Many would quickly point out the mistakes Arteta and his boys made and the weaknesses in Arteta’s squad. Even so, Arsenal legend and former Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira believes Man City’s winning the league was about them just being unstoppable, other than the mistakes made by his former club.
“They have to be positive to build something out of this season and go even closer,” said Vieira on the Evening Standard about the way forward for Arteta’s project.
“I don’t think Arsenal did a lot wrong — City were just unstoppable.
“Many people believe Man United’s treble would never be matched, but now City are close.”
Man City are on another level, and to topple them, you have to be perfect. Last season, to some PL sides, the Gunners were unstoppable; now, they need to be unstoppable against every PL side.
With a successful summer transfer window with the arrivals of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, as well as the essential defensive reinforcements and an attacking addition (if budgets allow), the Gunners might finish what they started in the Premier League last season.
Daniel O
Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Sadly Arsenal had glory in their own hands and lost points from winning positions. Ramsay’s **** up against Southampton was very costly and the capitulation Vs West Ham a horror story. Arsenal handed the title to Man City. Hopefully this window we will get players to the standard of Cancelo, Rice and Xavi Simon’s to help us get some staying power. We are on the rise for sure.
Vieira was a world class player in his prime.
Yet that doesn’t make him a world class manager nor an omniscient pundit, whose opinion is undisputed.
Man City deserved it in the end, but you can’t say we didn’t do a lot wrong. We dropped a lot of points at the most crucial point in the season – it’s no coincidence our form dropped at that time. Mental fatigue, lack of belief, whatever it was, we were top and blew it in matches we were more than capable of winning.
Of course there are a lot of positives, but don’t ignore the failures – we must know what we need to maintain and where we need to improve.
No amount of choice of words removes the point that we ‘lost’ the PL from as much as 8-point cushion with less than ten games to go. The sad happenstance since 2017 has a vital lesson that in such a superior position of the team we have up the game realising that giving an opponent attacking space for a second could be disastrous. It is a time to rotate players and spring out surprises in the team. This strategy was adopted in the last match which gave us 5-0 victory against Wolves. With attack-minded midfielders, we can strengthen the forwards and reduce the pressure on our defence and goalkeeper.
We lost two times against Man.City and got a football lesson at the Etihad.
Man.City is still better than us but the gap has decreased and we are getting closer. We lost against a club under investigations and they could very well get stripped for glory and titles. Competing against law breakers are very difficult, let’s hope there will be a conclusion soon.
It’s sad that certain nations are using football to whitewashing their reputation.
GOYG