Arsenal didn’t play that poorly in attack contrary to popular opinion

In another world, Gooners would have been celebrating a comfortable win against Newcastle last time out. Instead, we’re left ruing a loss that could very well mark the end of our League Cup ambitions this season. As we all know, goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon condemned us to a disappointing defeat on Tuesday night. The loss was our first at the Emirates in eight months—the last one (against Aston Villa) played a significant role in denying us the Premier League title last season. This latest setback, like the one before it, could come at the cost of silverware if we’re unable to overturn the deficit in the second leg.
On another day, we might have won that game 3–2. The stats certainly suggest so. Arsenal posted a total xG of 3.09 compared to Newcastle’s 1.22, creating 23 shots and six big chances. But those big chances were squandered, to the frustration of the Arsenal faithful. With numbers like that, it’s tempting to lay all the blame on our attack, but that wouldn’t tell the full story. Yes, we failed to convert chances, but our defence also deserves scrutiny for the goals we conceded.
Both goals Newcastle scored came from situations that didn’t initially seem threatening, and that’s what made them so frustrating. The first goal stemmed from uncharacteristic defending. A simple high punt upfield caused confusion, and after Saliba failed to win the initial header, the rest of the backline was caught ball-watching. The ball rather fortuitously fell to Newcastle’s most lethal finisher, and Isak made no mistake. Perhaps you could say there was an element of luck involved, but the defensive lapses in concentration certainly played their part.
The second goal was even harder to excuse. Allowing Isak that much time and space inside the box to fashion a shot was unacceptable. Our defenders should have done far better to contain him before his effort led to Gordon’s tap-in. Both goals, especially the second, came against the run of play, scored from the few chances Newcastle had throughout the match. In some ways, we were unlucky—but that shouldn’t be used as an excuse.
At the end of the day, the reality is that we should have scored multiple goals, and we didn’t. A post I came across online claimed the difference between the two sides was Alexander Isak. While he wasn’t the entire difference—Newcastle’s defensive resilience and hunger also played a big role—Isak was undoubtedly a difference-maker. He was heavily involved in both goals, and I can’t recall seeing a striker unsettle Saliba and Gabriel the way he did in this game. Both defenders could—and should—have done better in containing him, though they weren’t solely to blame for the goals.
With Saka out and our attacking options stretched paper-thin, our defence needs to be more solid than ever to provide balance. We’ll have to sharpen up in the coming games, but I’m confident we have enough quality to do so. Let’s hope we bounce back stronger!
BENJAMIN KENNETH.
Sadly, the author is sadly correct. Our defense has to pitch a shut out and play perfectly every week to compensate for Martinelli missing one v one breakaways, Havertz heading gilt edge scoring chances off his shoulder and Trossard having less touches than David Raya. Oh, the defenders needs to score on set pieces to……because Arsenal’s forwards are just dreadfully second tier. Gabby Jesus and Havertz…..£500k per week for two guys who have spent most of the year looking likey couldn’t kick the ball into the North Sea from the deck of an off shore drilling platform.
Yeah its disgusting to think our front line now earns 700k a week and have 15 goals between them
Also in my view inadequate grit from the Arsenal players from midfield forwards. Virtually every player satisfied to pass backwards or sideways at the slightest indication of a block by the opposition. Very few attempts to do any one on one take ons or muscle past any challenges. Take a look at Solanke’s hardwork for spurs to assist their only goal yesterday, i cant think of any arsenal forward player asides maybe Saka who would be willing to match Konate in a foot race and then go shoulder to shoulder with him. I dont doubt the talent in our team, but they need to improve their psyches!
This is I think, the main failure now. We pass sideways or back on most occasions, we seem unable to move forward either via a pass forward or heaven forbid, taking on the opposition and beating them when we have the ball.
We have gone past applauding failure. The team that played against Newcastle didn’t do well the stats are clear for all to consider. Many fans have stayed positive even when the coach and the Boys needs to opt their ante. There is really no compliment when you lose at home with 2:0 to a team that ended our unbeaten run early season with 1:0 and then defeated us again at Emirate stadium.
And then the coach came out to say we couldn’t score due to bad ball. What an excuse from a coach who’s players needs to do better.A top notch CF wouldn’t miss what Matinelli missed in a competitive match because the goal can define a lot. So I boldly say they played poorly upfront.
While I think there’s some truth to the article, I swear around half of those 6 clear chances against Newcastle came from corners or set pieces, maybe more – yes we’re good attackers from that perspective, but it’s not really what people are getting at when they say our attack is poor. We want to see more speed and cohesiveness when playing forwards, better ability to get away from defenders to deliver clean shots, passes and crosses, and better delivery into the box when the opportunities do come in open play. Set piece goals are great but we shouldn’t be relying on them, and I think they’re a bit of a crutch for us now.
It’s also the same defenders we’re criticising, fairly, for their poor defending who are often our most likely goalscorers – so what are the attackers really doing?
For those claiming that we don’t need a striker, Look at the difference Isak made in that game, and compare that to the impact Havertz and Jesus had; can you still honestly say we don’t need a striker?
Isak is levels above Havertz and Jesus, but then again neither are strikers; 1 is a 10 and the other is a winger, both masquerading as strikers.
We clearly need something more in the attack, even with a healthy Saka. Strange how Arteta’s system doesn’t operate with an out and out striker, However he needs an out and out striker to get any sort of tune from his slow motion, crab-like passing system.
A good article Benjamin which rightly highlights our defensive deficiencies which many fans on JA seem to ignore when assessing our teams performances.While I accept the need for a quality striker and ideally another winger,we cannot turn a blind eye to the laborious build up possession football which invariably results in our centre backs having more touches of the ball than any other Arsenal players.Our Manager’s obsession with playing an inverted LB is having a detrimental impact on the performance of Gabriel who is becoming more and more isolated in the conventional LB position where is is charged with starting out build up play.The fact is,while Gabriel is a defensive warrior who has a lot of credit in the Bank, he does not have the technical skills to link play quickly in tight spaces nor the pace and control to drive forward and commit opponents.He and to a lesser extent Saliba, are only comfortable playing short square passes and back passes which have become a sad feature of our play theses days.I suspect they are under instructions not to try long probing passes ,which we see from Liverpool from Virgil VD and more especially Alexander Arnold.No we ,the fans are being subjected to slow motion ,boring football which is turning me off big time and will certainly not bring us any meaningful success.Only one man can revitalise our team by changing from the present inverted, safety first nonsense to more conventional tactics used by most of the elite Clubs in Europe.
Rumours are that we are interested in another defender and goalkeeper both from Spain.This time a want away centre half from Barcelona. Hope for sanity’s sake they are simply unfounded nonsense or we really are becoming some kind of ” couldn’t make it up”, sideshow. I guess the defender would be inverted on the wing, while the backup goalkeeper could play as a false nine. But seriously I have to agree with grandad’s footballing wisdom. Arteta has to be braver. Two fast wing backs and a striker would sharpen up everything. After all our defensive record this season is not exactly outstanding, so why not go for it.
Simple question
How many truly great saves did Newcastle keeper have to make ?
I think Newcastle were comfortable and believed Arsenal would not break them down ?