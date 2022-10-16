Arsenal dig deep to earn hard-fought victory at Leeds United

Arsenal held on for a 1-0 win at Elland Road against Leeds United thanks to Bukayo Saka’s first-half winner.
Before either side could get into their stride, the match was stopped. Due to electrical faults in the stadium, the referees communication and VAR equipment proved to be inoperable, and the game was delayed by over half an hour, with both sides needing to warm up for a second time before we could get the game back underway.
Thankfully it was just the one stop however, as a hard-fought battle ensued on the pitch. We dominated much of the possession, but in reality there was very few clearcut chances for either side in the opening half, with both defences giving away very little in their own halves.
A crucial through ball into the box from Martin Odegaard did manage to give us the opportunity which we needed. Bukayo Saka managed to unleash his strike into the roof of the net from the tight angle to beat Olivier Meslier in the Leeds goal to clinch our lead, which ultimately proved to be the winning goal.
You wouldn’t have known it at the time however, especially watching the second-half…
Almost immediately after the break, it seemed to have been levelled. Bamford was penalised for supposed contact on defender Gabriel in front of goal before retrieving possession however, and to be brutally honest, I think we were extremely lucky to have gotten away with that one.
Our rivals then had a penalty for handball, with William Saliba unlucky in failing to withdraw his arm on the turn, but thankfully Patrick Bamford sliced his effort wide of right-hand post.
They moved to continue to have a strong half, continually putting pressure on our side, and this time it was our defence who had to work hard to keep our rivals at bay in contrary to the initial 45 minutes.
At the death the game looked set to be turned on it’s head however, with the referee’s assistant giving Leeds a penalty and Gabriel Magalhaes picking up a red card for supposedly kicking out at the Leeds striker, but after a very anxious wait whilst the ref overlooked the video evidence, he overturned both decisions in favour of a foul on our defender instead (and rightly so!).
It certainly wasn’t the kind of excitement I had hoped for today, but that could well prove to be an incredibly important three points in our bid to keep tabs with Manchester City, who we can now watch face Liverpool knowing we will not be usurped at the top of the table.
Patrick
62 CommentsAdd a Comment
Leeds made us look ordinary but at no point did I think we were going to concede. This and the Bodo Glimt match are the kind we would’ve lost last season. Maybe it’s the champions luck? Hahaha but once again some players were exposed but I guess it’s all good if we win. Arteta should learn to make subs and change tactics quicker These are the kind of matches that we will remember if we achieve something special this season. This match was a movie. It made feel like we reversed that Birmingham result.
We are not proud of Arsenal at present bcoz we sit top of the table but for the performance we had. The points collected are the deserved one and showed we are a better team and challenge any team. But the more we play the more we are looking team of past, the more we are becoming Emery’s team. We can have lucky point in one game or 2 game but not through out the season if we want to sustain challenge on title. Today was just a disgrace, we can’t get ball of our own half, player’s too slow and naive despite resting most of them in Europa. Any funny side is we want to challenge mancity for title!
1-0 away win
I l’ll take that 😊
COYG!!!
We were lucky to win the very nervy game. Saliba made two big mistakes, luckily Ramsdale was superb today
Our recent performance decline showed the big gap between Man City and us. Saka made an excellent goal, but my MOTM was Ramsdale for his great performance
What type of fan are you? Must you mention Man City in every comment you post here? Were you expecting a walkover in Elland Road?
This is the same team that beat Chelsea 3-0 and you are still not happy that we won? Pessimism has really eaten deep into you SMH.
Many fans expect Arsenal to be a title challenger this season. But they must realize our recent performances showed that we’re not that level yet, despite the three consecutive wins
I want to bring our expectation down to a top four finish or EL trophy, so our players won’t get too burdened
Keep your own expectations to yourself…
I can guarantee the players don’t read your comments and are not burdened by you. 😉
Rubbish take from you as usual, our “performance decline” as you put it is solely because of the Thursday night games we have to play. All the guys that played on Thursday that Played today were very poor, they looked tired physically and mentally. Even saka that that got the goal didn’t threaten Leeds that much not to mention odegaard and saliba .
Hopefully playing at home on Thursday will boost our players’ confidence again, before travelling to Southampton. If we can’t improve our performance, Soton could score first next week
That was nervy
Arteta should copy Leeds second half tactics when facing city. What a scare!
We can’t. We have never been good enough at pressing to play like Leeds. Somehow the word on the street is that Arteta plays the high press, maybe because he was under Pep at City and people assume he would play the same way, but after watching every single game under Arteta, I have never seen us play the high press effectively
2 ugly wins in a row. We cannot make this a habit as our luck won’t last with performances in like this in the long run.
Well Pat was slightly off with his prediction but I think even the most pessimistic gooner won’t believe the second half display.
Many our players played badly but
I hope Gabriel Magalhaes never plays for us again. He has zero composure and is the weakest link every week.
Three points in the bag but we need to thank our lucky stars.
Yes, Gabriel Magalhaes should never play for us again. This guy is simply brainless. 92 min and we are leading one nil and this stupid ass is trying to win a penalty against us.
Got away with one today ,3 points all the same though .
No one really stood out for me and a lot of bad displays especially from the back line ,VAR was definitely on out side today .
This is the sort of victory that will hack off the big six, Arsenal winning again great character when not playing well 💪
Not the best of performance but it’s how champions win sometimes
Arsenal fans gonna have so many heart problems 😭. What a wild game. Matched the intensity 1st half, TOTALLY dominated by Leeds in the 2nd. All our outfield players just fell apart and Ramsdale essentially got us 3 points on his own. Far too many decisions left in the refs hand again today. Gabriel, what is going on with him this season? Every match he is giving away a goal and very lucky it didn’t happen again today. Saliba off the pace too today. Really everyone just couldn’t handle the 2nd half. A big guy occupying our CB’s troubling us makes me really fear when Haaland comes to play. Job done though. So have to give credit to just sticking in there when the going got rough.
How we didn’t concede in the Bodo match and this one is beyond me. It’s the champions luck you know hahaha. Even though we didn’t play well what this says is that the small teams will struggle to beat us . It’s like they have to be as exceptional as Leeds today to actually beat us.
Fading in the second half is becoming a theme now.
The days when our attack scored 4 and looked like scoring 14 seem to be a memory now. Could be that some players need a rest already.
Maybe it’s that thing about “playing the league leaders” – opponents either capitulate weakly or they play their heads off.
I will take the 3 pts. Not our best performance but to be champions we need such luck at times. We can’t play all games firing in all cylinders so this is a good result. Leeds deserved a draw I must say. Oh, thankfully the PK was missed..
Once again, Gabriel is becoming reckless and keeps losing focus too much. That was the 92 minutes FFS! In an alternate reality, that decision goes against us, there was no need to be that silly raising his studs up even if it didn’t hit Bamford and it was a foul on him.
Like I’ve been saying, be needs to sit his ass down and learn to use his brain. He’s older than Saliba FFS.
He’s heading towards Xhaka’s error season.
This is our first poor league game this season, and we got the win, that’s good.
Hopefully we pick up our performance against Southampton
Bit unfair to single out Gabriel when the VAR decision was spot on in ruling out the penalty (there is no world where that is a penalty, he might still have got red but no penalty in any world) given Saliba made multiple mistakes, not just the clear penalty Saliba did give away but the sloppy back pass that Ramsdale dealt with.
Saliba could have been sent off if Branford was not so honest also
Forgot about that, was actually expecting a VAR call then.
Agree Angus. Gabriel was actually very good today, whereas it was probably Salibas worst game so far.
Exactly Saliba will be fine he was just a bit off it today like a lot of the team 2nd half.
He only made two mistakes , but overall he was good for me
It’s not about this game Angus. Like I said, it’s our first poor league game, and that’s the truth seeing how Ramsdale is the MOTM.
Everyone was poor, for Gabriel It’s not about this game, it’s about how he keeps making silly mistakes and putting us in tight situations.
Yes that wasn’t a penalty, my problem was the red, and you think there’s nothing wrong with that? Bro in another world, the red stands even if the penalty doesn’t, and you realize we’ll have struggle with him missing 3 games?
He’s been having bozo moments all season.
Everyone was poor
Back to the days of lucky Arsenal. I don’t know what went wrong but the four centre halves ploy didn’t quite work and the midfield fell to pieces in the second half. Still Leeds away was always going to be difficult,so you can’t argue with three points. I think we’ll stumble into the World Cup break neck and neck with City and then hopefully we can get Zivchenko and Smith Rowe back to fitness along with mid field reinforcement in the next transfer window for a strong end of season push.
Winning away from home no matter what and saying top of the table with 9wins put if 10 tmin the opening 10fixtures of the season. 1st time I believe too for the club 👏
We may not win the title but we are showing that we can win ugly or beautifully but the main thing Is we are winning, still TOP with a possible push for the league BUT Top3 was the target and we are well on course for that.
Europa League is next v PSV and top spot can near be guarnteed with a win on Thursday. Let’s now enjoy this win but come tomorrow focus of that game in Thursday! Earliest qualified means rest for alot of players and young guns get much needed game time!
Well done Arsenal let’s keep this momentum going!! COYG
3 points and nothing more than that. Take it and move on.
Yes we will.
All I fear is now other teams know how to play against us. For a moment it seemed like Wenger’s Arsenal. They were physically toying us. As much as I admire Arteta, I hope he finds a new way for this type of matches..
COYG
Did Leeds have 15 players on the pitch, they pummelled us. Thank you VAR!!!!
This definitely 100% is one of those games where the points are the most important things. We played so badly in that second half and our decision making and shape was poor. Thank God it was Leeds and no decent strikers. On the plus side, it was another 3 away pounts and we cant play that badly again. Jesus looked dead on his feet, right from the start for some reason and Ramsdale was easily MOM.
Yeah has to be Ramsdale MOTM he covered the mistakes in front of him and was good with crosses/corners. Reflex save in the 1st half alone was match winning before the 2nd half onslaught from Leeds.
The overwhelming feeling like most I imagine is one of relief! We got the job done. A bit reminiscent of last year where we’d sit back on our slender leads but do think Leeds deserves credit they were at it and their fans were making noise.
The best start to a season since we’ve been in the top flight. The joint best start overall including lower-tier football matched with the 1903 season. Top of the league for another 2 weeks at least. So plenty of reasons to be happy.
Got away with one today perhaps but I do think it is telling that we’ve played Spurs/Liverpool/United already and this is the 1st time we were on the back foot for more than 10-15 mins in the league.
Phew! VAR saved our ass today. Thank you
No, they didn’t save us , those were correct decisions
First time ever Arsenal won 9 out of the first 10 games, I believe.
Not bad at all, but of course you need luck for it to happen and today we had luck on our side.
We needed more that our fair share of luck when we stayed unbeaten for a whole season.
Yeah 🙂 The Pires dive gave us the draw against Portsmouth. In VAR world that would be automatically overturned. Often joke that Wenger used up all his luck on that season.
True
Some of our players need a break. They seem tired. We were outclassed in the second half.
Great win. We were lucky today, but 3 points nonetheless. Leeds outplayed us so much in the 2nd half that they were the better team overall. Tomi should not be used as LB against teams that overlap well. Ramsdale kept us in the game with a MOTM display. Arteta needs to remind EN and FV that when they come on as subs and our team is overrun, they need to press and hustle more to help us compete for the ball. It pisses me off when I see players who have been on the pitch since the start of the game put in more effort to win the ball than the subs
Partey irreplaceable at this moment, nothing spectacular but shielded the back so well.
It was ugly win, but let us not forget that this team beat Chelsea 3 nil not too long ago. Jerzey match seems to know what he is doing. As far as I’m concerned it is the Thursday games that is having its effect on the boys.
We move #coyg.
Where the heck did that second half debacle come from? For me our first bad EPL performance and by far our most appalling 45 mins of the season. The lucky result (I’ve always liked VAR!!!!) cancelled out the Man Utd game. Some very poor performances (Gabriel, Saliba, Partey and White for me) and many average ones, rescued only by the superb Ramsdale. Ok guys, we forgive you that one, but no more please…
Hang on, let us not forget the impact of that 40 minute pause. Also, even historically, we have famously struggled after Euro Thursday matches away.
So, not an average ordinary day or match. Fair play to Leeds, they played a blinder.
It’s a win, but Arteta has a lot of analysing to do on that game. We probably need to buy in the January window if we want to carry on playing in Europe, because I don’t think we have the resources to do it. On paper we should’ve done better than that.
Our season will get on a lot more better if arteta will learn to change tactics and make subs quicker. Odegaard was on the pitch for too long and White had off day.
All the same, the three points will be very crucial in our too 4 push. Congratulations boys.
The ability to win on a not so good day tells me that we have got winner mentality 🔴⚪️
That wasn’t just 3 big points won today, that was massive
Hope we didn’t use all our luck up on this one today but boy with a combination of bad finishing, bad decision making, pure luck great goalkeeping this game has taken years off me.
Another win and we move on
Well done boys
Ps
On any other day Leeds would have done us and any other club in the prem
GAI
Do hope this result proves even with GJ in the team we need more then just him in the team to win games
Saka, the boy the martinelli fan boys love to hate. He’s scored our last 4 goals and won us 9 points in the process. Well done to you Saka, even though some so called fan will still love to see you benched in the next game.
What? Can you please refer to me some of these fans you described? I haven’t seen anyone say anything of sort
TTS
What a strange comment.
All I have seen are a few suggesting he should be rested. Not because, we can do better without him. Just the opposite.
And Saka versus Martinelli? Who thinks that is a debate? We need both.
What the heck are you talking about? I haven’t seen anybody here slagging off Saka because they love Martinelli. And tbh any below par game from Saka are almost always blamed upon him HAVING to play every game. Please stop unfairly criticising fellow fans.
I became nervous and jittering throughout the 2nd half of the match as Leeds pressed us insane in the 2nd half to score a legal equalizing goal to cut us short on points collection today.
But alas! This was not to be for them as they kept scoring illegal goals in the game. Which yielded no any dividends to them in the match at full.-time.
In summary, us have our stars to thank as the VAR looked to have twice came to our rescue in the match with their big decisions in the game that went to our favour.
So, we thank God! And absolutely thank Him for His making it possible for us to collect all the 3 valuable points that were at stake in the match. Which kept us at the top of the League. Irrespective of the outcome of the result of the ongoing big game match that’s being played between Liverpool and our fiercest EPL title win rival team Man City..
Man City is losing to Liverpool
I agree a hundred percent. You can never be excellent day in day out. Some games will turn out like this and the most important thing is to get the 3 crucial points even if it means winning ugly. Hopefully we learnt some lessons too on game management. Arteta is really too long to make the necessary subs. Otherwise 3 very important points in the bag.
I felt that Arsenal played three halves. The first half was delayed by 40 minutes, in the second half, Ars scored and in the third half the energy level was dropped which encouraged Leeds to attack and attack.
I observed that Gabriel’s level of stupidity is increasing game by game. Therefore, it is up to Arteta to give him a rest so that he will regain his old strong self.
All in all alot of controversies coupled with ref. repeated consultation of VAR tested Arsenal’s resilience. The win is therefore so sweaty.