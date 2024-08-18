Arsenal “dig in” to get the three points from Wolves as Arteta says “every game is a nightmare”

Arsenal came out of the blocks flying as soon as the game against Wolves kicked off, and we looked in tip top condition, but Wolves proved to be no pushovers in the end. It took a world-class save from David Raya and a typical Saka wondergoal to finally put the game to bed in the second half, despite us getting an early lead from Kai Havertz as usual.

It could be a bit of lack of match-fitness, or just the pressure of holding on to lead in the first match of the season, but the Gunners seemed to weaken in the second half and Wolves were fighting back strongly, but hopefully Mikel Arteta will be tweaking things in training to get us ready to face Villa next week.

But the Boss was understandably relieved that we ended up with the three points, and he emphasised that there would be no easy games this season, saying “every game’s a nightmare”, so we can expect a few more nerve-wracking games in this crucial campaign.

“A lot of positives to take from the game,” Arteta told Arsenal.com. “I thought, especially in the first half, we had a really strong performance, created a lot of situations, and conceded a big chance, that’s true. Overall, with the 1-0 it wasn’t enough and credit to Wolves, they put some pressure [on us].

“They forced us into two easy giveaways, especially in the middle of the park, they created a bit of uncertainty for the team, and when we were in that moment, Bukayo creates an unbelievable moment to score the second one.

“If you want to become a top, top team, then you need to be consistent in winning and have to find ways [to win] and we certainly did that in the second half.

“In the Premier League, you have to fight and dig in, and every game is a nightmare, and you have to be very clear with that. Today, we played a really good opponent – look at the players that they brought on in the second half. So, you really have to earn it, and we have earned it. We won, we take a lot of positives, we move.”

I must say that Arsenal have an incredible home record against the Wolves, but next week’s clash with Astoon Villa will be a different kettle of fish, after Unai Emery’s side did the double over us last seson, and basically killed off our hopes of taking the title.

The Villains also got off to a flyer yesterday, so Arteta better get his approach in order for the massive match next week. Let’s hope it’s not a nightmare!

