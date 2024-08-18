Arsenal “dig in” to get the three points from Wolves as Arteta says “every game is a nightmare”

Arsenal came out of the blocks flying as soon as the game against Wolves kicked off, and we looked in tip top condition, but Wolves proved to be no pushovers in the end. It took a world-class save from David Raya and a typical Saka wondergoal to finally put the game to bed in the second half, despite us getting an early lead from Kai Havertz as usual.
It could be a bit of lack of match-fitness, or just the pressure of holding on to lead in the first match of the season, but the Gunners seemed to weaken in the second half and Wolves were fighting back strongly, but hopefully Mikel Arteta will be tweaking things in training to get us ready to face Villa next week.
But the Boss was understandably relieved that we ended up with the three points, and he emphasised that there would be no easy games this season, saying “every game’s a nightmare”, so we can expect a few more nerve-wracking games in this crucial campaign.
“A lot of positives to take from the game,” Arteta told Arsenal.com. “I thought, especially in the first half, we had a really strong performance, created a lot of situations, and conceded a big chance, that’s true. Overall, with the 1-0 it wasn’t enough and credit to Wolves, they put some pressure [on us].
“They forced us into two easy giveaways, especially in the middle of the park, they created a bit of uncertainty for the team, and when we were in that moment, Bukayo creates an unbelievable moment to score the second one.
“If you want to become a top, top team, then you need to be consistent in winning and have to find ways [to win] and we certainly did that in the second half.
“In the Premier League, you have to fight and dig in, and every game is a nightmare, and you have to be very clear with that. Today, we played a really good opponent – look at the players that they brought on in the second half. So, you really have to earn it, and we have earned it. We won, we take a lot of positives, we move.”
I must say that Arsenal have an incredible home record against the Wolves, but next week’s clash with Astoon Villa will be a different kettle of fish, after Unai Emery’s side did the double over us last seson, and basically killed off our hopes of taking the title.
The Villains also got off to a flyer yesterday, so Arteta better get his approach in order for the massive match next week. Let’s hope it’s not a nightmare!
Wolves played admirably
I’m just happy that we started with a win, clean sheet and 3 points
It’s our first competitive match in months so I accept some players will be rusty. Also as said in the article, lack match fitness too
Let’s use this match as a platform to improve
But 2-0 is not the worst score ever lol
Not sure we were in tip top condition as mentioned but that’s okay, the three points without conceding is paramount.
Some of the guys looks rusty, Partey in particular was way off is usual self, but he will be better for the outing, maybe the most important thing is finishing the ninty minutos without injuries by the world class player.
The only nightmare i see pending is the left back position, if Timber continues where will the Italian plays , the Ukrainian will always gets game under the gaffer.
I agree. Arsenal wasn’t in tip top condition in my opinion. You could say that was understandable given it was the opening game of the season.
Some players were on good form, some of the “usual suspects”, but others – Party for example – were not. Let’s see how they do over the coming few games.
I don’t consider the Wolves game as a real test (although you can’t take any opponent in the PL for granted) as they are, after all, one of Arsenal’s favourite opponents at home. Next Saturday’s game at Villa very probably will be though. They’ve had a winning start, and Emery has done wonders there really. Let’s hope that doesn’t turn out to be the “nightmare”.
Not rocket science.
1st half our tactics and players controlled the game.
Wolves made adjustments at halftime, we keep same players and tactics. Wolves gained some momentum and we went stale.
Arteta made subs, tweaked tactics, and we finished them off. Job well done by all the players and Arteta.
Take away was Jesus still not a striker, Partey can’t play 90 minutes, and we need a midfielder and better backup striker.