Arsenal director reveals the club’s “longer-term view” approach to contract renewals

Arsenal is already working to tie down some of their important players to new contracts.
The Gunners have been busy in recent transfer windows, but they also don’t want to lose their vital players.
In the summer, AS Roma was keen to add Granit Xhaka to their squad (TalkSport), but Arsenal fought to keep him at the Emirates and the Gunners handed him a new contract until 2024.
That was a clear sign they will not allow other clubs to sign their top players.
Director of football operations, Richard Garlick has now opened up on their plans to ensure important players approaching the end of their contracts are given new ones.
“We are obviously between transfer windows at the moment, but an area that’s ongoing is contract renewals, and we are always looking ahead at players who might be coming to the end of their deals,” Garlick told the club’s official website.
“Both in the near future but also 18 months or two years down the line.
“We get a plan in place, then we start to execute it. That’s happening now for next summer, and the one after that.
“It’s a longer-term view. We have a strategy for each player depending on their situation.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
This approach to players’ contract management at Arsenal is smart and shows the club knows what it is doing.
Allowing key players to reach the last year of their deals has cost the club some outstanding talents in the past.
With this approach, players who refused to sign contract extensions will be identified in time and sold when their market value is high.
This is nothing new, gazidis and his cohorts promised this when he took over contracts etc from AW.
Of course, like everything gazidis touched or promised, it was all BS and here we are, today, seeing Lacazette in the position of deciding his future.
I honestly think our board and owner think the fans are donkeys, with a carrot being dangled in front of them.
Remember when the Wenger agenda fan club said the new regime would never let this happen again @ken
I do ,seems they have gone all quite or all have disappeared regarding the subject .
Funny old thing being an Arsenal fan wouldn’t you say .
Only at a longtime poorly managed club would this be considered a revelatory course of action…WTF
This was the norm when David Dein was in post. Pity he is still not there we would never have been in the position of letting players run down contracts, or pay them off to get rid of them.