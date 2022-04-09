Arsenal disappointing again as top-four advantage disappears

Brighton have deservingly beaten Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates to leave Gunners’ fans imagining the worst.
Our team went into the international break with the clear advantage in the race for the Champions League places, but two successive defeats have seen us drop to fifth in the table.
Today never really looked like it was going to be our day. We had zero luck in trying to gain control of the game, which may or may not have been down to Mikel Arteta’s selection, having decided that a midfield three of Lokonga, Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe could deal with a packed out midfield including Yves Bissouma, with Granit Xhaka filling in at left-back for the injured Kieran Tierney.
While Martinelli was showing some bright sparks as he looked to run past players, we failed to really look in danger of scoring in the opening half hour, and when Lee Trossard was found in space in the box by Mwepu to smash the ball into the net, you got the feeling that it just wasn’t to be our day.
We did get a glimmer of hope just before the half-time whistle when Gabriel Martinelli headed home after the visitors failed to deal with our corner, but after long deliberations it was chalked of by VAR for offside, and that passionate celebration drained out of us right at the break.
I had hoped to see a fired up side emerge from the dressing room after the interval, but there wasn’t enough to make me believe that we was going to be able to get a win today.
Brighton were enjoying more than their fair share of possession, and simply looked the more dangerous in attack, and when the loose ball fell to Mwepu on the edge of the box to half-volley it home, our fate appeared to be sealed.
The boss threw on both Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe in hope of a turnaround, and we came so close to getting one on the board when Martin Odegaard smashed his free-kick off the bar, with the rebound falling to Bukayo Saka who also smashed it off the woodwork.
We did manage to pull one back on the stroke of the 90 minutes with the officials holding up six minutes on their boards to give us a glimmer of hope after the Norwegian midfielder’s long-range effort clipped off Welbeck to beat the goalkeeper, but it wasn’t to be, and to be honest, we didn’t deserve it.
Patrick
We were poor today. We came to life after Ode scored…
I mentioned earlier that we make teams struggling very good. Brighton scored two goals today after just scoring a goal in 7 games….
Our thin squad will cost us right about now..
At this rate Arsenal may not even make Top 6. That winter window bad business now biting hard
If Arsenal fail to finish 4th from here, It’s gonna be hard on the fans after believing due to the good run we had recently. Will Arteta be sacked if we don’t finish in top 4 or allowed to just run his contract? Or maybe should we still trust Him?
I m gutted. We ain’t serious to make that top 4. We were spursy today. I hope Villa do us a favour today..
Told you guys many times that a sixth place finish is the most realistic expectation
As for the top four race, Arsenal threw in the towel when they couldn’t beat Burnley and decided not to sign a new CF in January
Top six Yeah. So happy
It was a bad decision to pin hopes on 2 forwards who will be leaving in 2 months neither of whom have been prolific for the club. The recruitment has to be very very good this summer.
That’s true, but i think the biggest issue is how thin the squad really is. The first team is top 4, even with suboptimal strikers, but one or two injuries is incredibly damaging.
That said, I do think arteta deserves criticism today – everyone could see xhaka at left back was a bad idea. It both weakened out defence and our midfield and was completely unnecessary. It happens with every manager, but I think it was a very bad call, and might just have made the difference.
Bad news! MA will not be sacked. It will happen only when we have a new owner.
Last article I told we have 7 very tough games out of 10 and it unlikely turning to be true. 2 lost . If it goes on like this we will lose points in 5 more games. It seems the games we were lucky to draw in 1st half of season are producing the real results as CP and Brighton game we got lucky to draw last time. Overall we have not improved at all so let’s be satisfied in Europa league as we only deserve it by our standard
In an ideal world Arteta would be sacked in May and Ten Hag would be brought in. That will never happen.
Ten Hag guy is actually experienced with nurturing and playing youth players. Exactly what we would require.
Games like that show why Vieria was a better choice than Arteta. Gutless first half, something you don’t see with Vieria’s Palace.
Shambles all around. Laca toothless again, a suspect midfield when healthy looked pub league today.
Arteta out smarted this game also, and no answers to bring any life into the side.
Man management again; whether freezing out players, managing minutes, and risking a thin squad by shrinking the squad in January, Arteta still hasn’t or won’t learn.
Games in hand gone, pressure increased, and team is collapsing not surging toward finish line.
Is it fair to question Arteta now? Asking for a friend…..
The Ten hag boat as sailed as Man Utd have snapped him up ,all but a done deal .
😔
Xhaka at right back?????? Nothing else to say except tactical nightmare.
Honestly, I believed we could make the CL places this year. But if Spurs defeat Villa later today. Our chances have evaporated. But we are Arsenal, we should stop giving up until the end.
Only one positive.
We are now the hunters instead of the hunted.
One positive we can start hunting for a proper manager now instead of waiting til summer
Arteta wilting under pressure after letting go his only true goal scorer and playing with a thread bare squad. Now that’s proper management.
We have this expression in my language which basically goes:
“Play retard games, win retard prizes”
That applies to Arteta. He chased Vlahovic whole January despite him not wanting to join. MA had no intention to even look at other targets.
Spurs were after many targets, but couldn’t get them. But they still settled for Kulusevski and Bentancur. That’s why they have catched up on us.
MA spent the money.
MAs choice to play the season with Laca.
MAs choice to cast out Auba.
MAs choice to play the season with friggin Elneny, Xhaka and Partey for whole midfield.
Spot on. Here I’m thinking Aston Villa will do us a favor and they conceded in the first 4 mins of the game.
This match was jus ta copy and paste of the Palace one. Its just that we were at home and our performance was worse. We were tactically outclassed. I’m so happy Tavares, Nketiah and Pepe weren’t involved from the start as they’d have been easy targets for today’s average showing. Some of you have also decided to cheapen the truth that you think criticizing he team means you hate the manager.
How right Dan kit is. He saw through all our paper over the cracks win. When you think losing 3-0 to Palace is bad for a team who wants to play CL. What do you have to say about conceding 2 goals against a team that struggled to score in the their last 6 matches and lost to them. Since I realized Arteta is our Moses and he will never like him takes to promised land. I have become numb to anything Arsenal related to the extent I’m missing Dan’s weekly games predictions. Over to you Dan.
Adiva yeah Dan Kit didn’t fall for it like most of us did. I doubt anyone will rise to the bait again. Top 4 gone this team and manager simply not good enough, I can’t see us even getting 2 wins out of whatever remaining fixtures we have.
Kev, im sure there are still at least one or two who will still fall for it and try and defend what is going on.
I hope arteta grows some balls and switch to a 3 man defense for now with two strikers up top…cuz it’s been evident for the past few games that nketiah and laca up top is better than a lone non-scoring striker….
The earlier he switches the better, cuz we can’t depend on saka and ESR goals alone anymore….
C’mon Villa, counting on u guys for now…
Villa couldn’t even hold Spurs for 3mins, quite sad…well they gat a seasoned coach
We still have to play against Chelsea, Utd, Westham and Spurs. Top 4 is gone for sure.
I am looking forward to see whether we could get 6 points from Southampton, Leeds, Newcastle and Everton to get our points tally to 60.
And Son has opened the scoring for Spurs.
Collapsing when the pressure is on, players and manager.
Looked like Arteta decided the game plan and lineup last night around midnight.
Had how many days to practice knowing Tierney and Partey are out? For a supposed tactical genius where were the tactics?
First Vieria now Potter outwit Arteta.
Before anyone blames Lokogna like Tavares, let’s remember who froze them out for months.
Not even sub minutes over those months,. Thought Arteta was supposed to be a savant with young players?
Thin squad, ego, automatic starters like Laca are hurting us know. Avoidable issues that are entirely self inflicted.
Now we HAVE to win against Utd, West Ham, Chelsea, and spuds because we lost to Palace and Brighton.
Completely unnecessary position they have placed themselves in. Utd leaving doors open but we’re too busy getting our junk caught in our zipper.
Durand, i thought todays team, formation and tactics showed a total lack of ideas. A manager should get the best out of what he has at his disposal. Ours today, showed us nothing. We play like robots and the lack of invention from the pitch and the manager is hurting us badly.
We looked scared and shook from the first whistle.
Even pundits here in the States were questioning the static positioning and lack of movement.
1 game a week and honestly we didn’t look prepared for Palce or Brighton.
Too easily Vieria and now Potter have out smarted Arteta, who again had no answers.
Concerned we’re are collapsing under the pressure rather than seizing opportunities.
Some mock utd results while refusing to see our reflecin the mirror.
I’m sorry but Europa isn’t good enough for a finish.
Well over £200 million spent, complete control over players, and leaving us with a thin squad. Sitting 4th with 2 games in hand to this.
Miss 4th and get sacked. More money, patience, & forgiveness than either Wenger or Emery.
Lower expectations and expect lower results. Ten Hag off to Utd, we should be after Vieria this Summer.
Honestly Vieria was the better choice 2 years ago over Arteta, as he is over performing with Palace. His philosophy and Style crystal clear after a couple months unlike Arteta.
Diversity hits and Arteta looks like he is drowning, yet again.
It took Spurs 3 minutes to score lol
Bye Arteta. Thanks for useless 2 years in Arsenal history
It’s gone from having games in hand to now hoping other teams will do us a favour .
As for todays game ,nothing New ,same old crap different season .
Arteta is actually an inferior manager to emery .. who most were glad to see the back of … simply no grounds for keeping arteta on at end of season … sill talk of multiple top teams seeking his service was always lake news … he needs to go the same route as xhaka lacazette nketiah …and perhaps white or Gabriel .. both too plodding for the modern game and error prone
Arteta is clearly out of depth tactically and lacks in the technical side of the game, not ignoring his man-management ability too. I was screaming for him to switch to a back-3 25 mins into the game at Palace, but it took him 45 mins to realize the need for that tactical switch. Today, I was screaming that he should introduce Pepe and utilize the full width of the pitch, but it took him up to the 70th minute.
This is Arsenal FC not Man City or FIFA where you get all your targets signed by the board. There would always be injuries to first-team players as well. Where Arteta seems to thrive to me is as U23 coach not a first-team manager where he needs to manage first-team senior players on a day-to-day basis.
The last 8 games is the best opportunity for the board to whether he will turn the team’s performance around or not. This I highly doubt.
I feel the board should initiate some contact with Patrick Viera and the discuss possible transfer profile he wants. I believe he is a better fit for the job at Arsenal. I had some reservation initially before his stint in EPL and given how he was sacked at Nice, but watching his team shows he knows how to get the best out of the players at his disposal coupled with the delicate balance he has struck between physicality and technicality with his team.
This is an Invincible captain, world cup winner, and multiple league winner. What I simply want is a manager with a winner mentality who can get the best out of the players at his disposal. Arteta is a Guordiola wannabe who can only coach world-class players and teams with great financial riches.
Arteta is better as a U23 coach not a manager. His man-management skill leaves a lot to be desired. I’m afraid he can’t handle players with big personality, the way Viera or Zidane will do. These are legends any player will listen to and respect the moment they step into the dressing room.
Appointing Viera will definitely go a long way in getting the best out of the French players at Arsenal – Guendouzi, Saliba and even Pepe.
I feel the club and fans alike should look into the future and make the right appointments. Top 4 would be great but even if we achieve that we would have hit the ceiling and risk not qualifying again, similar to Solksjaer at Man Utd, with the extra games and the lack of experience of Arteta.
I’m afraid Arteta is the man for the job on the long-term. Viera to me deserves a chance.
Gouendouzi has left Arsenal, given away for peanuts and im sure he is happy playing for CL club and near the top of their league. But agree with your premise.
I would not want Viera.
Palace only turn up against the “big clubs” and we need a manager that can deliver consistency throughout the season and not to entertain the fans at home matches.
Pepe is not French either…
“I want people to take responsibility for their jobs and I want people who deliver passion and energy in the football club”
That would also include the man who said that – the manager himself.
His petty attitude towards some players has left us with a threadbare squad and its really caught up with us.
Would Man City or Chelsea be talking about the loss of a central midfielder and left back the same way that Arsenal have?
I like to see people do really well but I also want to see Arsenal show major improvements. I just question whether he is the right man for that. He just seems so limited tactically. The loss of those two players and his whole system of play breaks down. He had no answer for Brighton.
We are still in it according to the table but truthfully I don’t see us getting in either European competitions.
Arteta does not have the answer to anything when it goes wrong..
He is doing a lot of what wenger did. The problem is, it was the wenger Arteta played under, not the successful one.
I wonder why some fans expect arsenal to make top 4 finish with such fragile team. Arteta has succeeded in destroying the team. When some us complained, we were called names. Players we could have used and prosecute the season were either loaned out or sold outrightly for personal reasons. Seventh is the most realistic position for us. We are still trusting the process after two full seasons.
I think it is the hope that they will make top four that is probably more realistic.
When it is within touching distance and they then perform like they did this week with no passion or desire like it doesn’t even ******* to them – and it probably doesn’t to be honest when you are paid tens of thousands a week where is the incentive to do anything?
To be honest most people had little faith in them to reach top four – Spurs are simply a much better team all round than Arsenal and will get top four but its the “way” that they just could not be bothered…
And waiting for the pathetic excuses that make you feel even worse..
Arteta’s stubbornness and lack of man management skills, will cost us the top4 position.
Other teams were looking to strengthen in January, but we only weakened our team.
He gave out Auba for free, without any replacement. Sent out the likes of Maitland Niles and Chambers, who could cover up in case of injuries.
Also refused to give our back up players any game time. Now the chicken has come home to roost.
Top4 is out of the window. If we continue playing like this, even West Ham will catch up with us.
Over £150m spent, over two years gone, yet we are unable to beat the likes of Palace and Brighton.
Can we still trust the process?
The players aren’t trusting the process.
The club is a joke run by amateurs. Had one game a week no distractions of Europe or cup games yet they looked burnt out. Credit to Arteta for trying but he’s never going to be a top manager and the longer we proceed with him the longer it will take for this club to get back to the top which is already a long long way back.
Careful Kev, you are going to upset a few, saying it as it is.
It was fairly obvious after 10 minutes that we were in the doldrums
The sideways passing and lack of movement was so boring. No spark at all.
As the bloke in the queue at Highbury and Islington said, we only woke up when 2-0 down. More to the point, it really livened up after our goal. Why not earlier? Slow build up, no real urgency and a totally wasted opportunity
But why Sue, it was only Brighton? Not a top 4 or even 6 or even 10 team. Poor performances against better teams are partly acceptable but not against inferior teams, who out smart us.
Spot on!
The lethargic malaise continues.
Too lightweight, not enough quality and showing the weak underbelly again when the pressure is on (manager and team)
Another season goes bye bye 👋