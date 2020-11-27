Arsenal discouraged from making move for rival player

Kevin Campbell has discouraged Arsenal from making a move for Chelsea’s Jorginho when the transfer window reopens.

Arsenal was desperate for a new midfielder in the last transfer window, and they were linked with a move for several of them.

Their top target was Thomas Partey, but as they struggled to reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid over the transfer of the Ghanaian, the Gunners looked at signing other players.

They considered moves for Lyon’s Houssem Aouar as well as Chelsea’s Jorginho.

Mikel Arteta had been a part of the Manchester City coaching team when Chelsea beat them to the signature of Jorginho in 2018.

The Spaniard knows what the Brazil-born Italy international can do so the move made sense at the time.

The deal, however, didn’t happen and the Gunners eventually signed Partey.

There has been talk of them returning for Jorginho, but Campbell says the Gunner shouldn’t.

When asked by Football Insider if he thought his former club should revisit the signing of Jorginho in 2021, Campbell said: “No, Arsenal should not try to sign him.

“They have got Thomas Partey now. I do not see where Jorginho would play.

“He is in no way better than Thomas Partey, that is for sure.

“I think Jorginho was an alternative to Partey. I do not think that Jorginho is the answer.”