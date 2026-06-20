Arsenal Discover Their 2026/27 Champions League Schedule And One Period Looks Brutal

Arsenal now know exactly how their 2026/27 UEFA Champions League campaign could fit around their domestic commitments, and there is one section of the calendar that immediately jumps out.

According to SkySports the Gunners could face a hugely demanding run of fixtures if they progress deep into Europe’s premier club competition, with several key Premier League matches falling immediately before or after crucial Champions League ties.

After reaching the latter stages of the competition in recent seasons, and losing in the final against PSG last season, Mikel Arteta will once again be targeting a serious challenge for European glory. However, navigating the fixture list may prove just as important as anything that happens on the pitch.

Arsenal Will Hope To Secure Early Qualification

The Champions League league phase begins in September and concludes on January 27, 2027.

Like all participating clubs, Arsenal will play eight league-phase matches, with the top eight teams progressing directly to the Round of 16.

One date in particular stands out.

Arsenal’s final league-phase fixture takes place on January 27, just three days before a Premier League showdown against Manchester City on January 30. A visit from Liverpool follows only a week later on February 6.

Should Arteta’s side secure qualification before Matchday 8, it could provide a valuable opportunity to rotate players and protect key stars ahead of two fixtures that could have a major impact on the Premier League title race.

The complete UEFA Champions League league-phase schedule is as follows:

Matchday 1: September 8-10, 2026

Matchday 2: October 13/14, 2026

Matchday 3: October 20/21, 2026

Matchday 4: November 3/4, 2026

Matchday 5: November 24/25, 2026

Matchday 6: December 8/9, 2026

Matchday 7: January 19/20, 2027

Matchday 8: January 27, 2027

Could A North London Derby Split The Semi-Finals?

If Arsenal finish outside the automatic qualification places, they would need to navigate a two-legged play-off in February before reaching the knockout rounds.

However, perhaps the most intriguing scheduling quirk arrives later in the campaign.

The Champions League semi-final first legs are scheduled for April 27/28, with the return legs taking place on May 4/5.

Those dates fall either side of Arsenal’s home North London Derby against Tottenham on May 1.

Should the Gunners reach the final four, Arteta could find himself preparing for one of the biggest matches of the season sandwiched between two European semi-final clashes.

Managing workloads, injuries and squad rotation would become absolutely crucial at that stage of the campaign.

The knockout schedule is:

Play-offs: February 16/17 and February 23/24, 2027

Round of 16: March 9/10 and March 16/17, 2027

Quarter-finals: April 6/7 and April 13/14, 2027

Semi-finals: April 27/28 and May 4/5, 2027

Final: June 5, 2027

The 2027 Champions League Final will be held at Atletico Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano in Spain.

For Arsenal supporters, it remains a distant dream at this stage. But after several years of steady progress under Arteta, many will already be looking at those dates and wondering whether the Gunners can finally go one step further and win European football’s biggest prize.

Do you think Arsenal have the squad depth to challenge for both the Premier League and Champions League next season, Gooners? Let us know in the comments below.

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