Arsenal discover two problems with major transfer target

Arsenal is one of the many teams that want to sign Dominik Szoboszlai as he continues to shine for RB Salzburg.

The Hungarian youngster is set to be the next star out of Salzburg following the likes of Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Erling Haaland to a top European team.

Several European teams have been looking to sign the always improving 20-year-old.

There is a possibility that he will be sold in the January transfer window like Haaland was earlier this year, and Arsenal has been looking closely at the player that they want to sign.

The Athletic claims that the Gunners have now discovered two issues of concern to them about the midfielder.

It claims that the Gunners are worried that he might not be suitable to Mikel Arteta’s style of play.

This is because the London side isn’t so sure about his ball retention and defensive abilities, two things that Arteta values.

It goes on to add that the Gunners are now wondering if they should make a move for him or sign a midfielder that is more experienced.

Arsenal has been struggling with creativity and their axing of Mesut Ozil from their team means that they will need to sign another creative midfielder, it will be interesting to see what their final decision on Szoboszlai will be.