Arsenal discuss Barcelona star’s signature after meeting with agent

Arsenal are claimed to have met with Ousmane Dembele’s entourage over a potential deal which could see him quit Barcelona for north London this summer.

The France international is set to become a free agent this summer, alongside a number of top players in Europe, with clubs seemingly losing power in negotiations in recent years as they fail to tie their assets down to new deals.

We are not excluded from this scenario, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both on course to leave on free transfers this summer also, but we could well be set to profit from Barcelona’s woes.

El Chiringuito claims that we have met with Ousmane’s agent over a potential deal, and we could well be stealing a march on our rivals, with a number of other clubs likely to be keen on his signature also.

While I would love to see Dembele arrive at our club, his wage demands could well be an issue. If our club is serious about improving our first XI however, they could well make the jump, but his injury problems will likely be a major cause for concern.

Regardless of his issues, the quality he possesses is second to none, and he would no doubt be a massive boost for us when he was available, and it is an avenue we should consider.

Patrick