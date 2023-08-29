Great News – Arsenal quickly dismiss Chelsea’s interest in Emile Smith-Rowe

Arsenal respond to Chelsea’s interest in Smith Rowe

Arsenal have knocked back Chelsea’s advances of luring away Emith Smith Rowe from the Emirates Stadium, according to The Daily Mail.

The midfielder saw little action last season, as he made just 15 appearances for the club. This season, he is yet to register a start for Mikel Arteta’s team.

Despite spending extortionate amount in transfers this summer, Chelsea are willing to spend further to ensure Mauricio Pochettino has the best possible team in his maiden tenure at Stamford Bridge.

If Chelsea really are interested in Smith Rowe, then it should be the shortest conversation in history should they actually pick the phone up and try to discuss it with Arsenal. No, no and no. pic.twitter.com/n6E1lQCPvH — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) August 29, 2023

The report further suggested that any move from Arsenal’s Premier League rivals will be rejected out of hand. But that situation can change if the Gunners receive a massive bid for their 23-year-old midfielder.

Chelsea are believed to be open to including a player in the transaction to sweeten the deal and tempt Arsenal into selling their prized asset.

However, it is still unknown whether that will prove to be successful or not.

While Smith Rowe is capable of playing on multiple positions, it is the sheer competition in every position that has reduced the Englishman’s presence to the bench.

The Hale End graduate is behind Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, when it comes to starting on the left wing. Whereas new arrival Kai Havertz and Fabio Vieira are clearly preferred by Arteta when it comes to playing in the number eight position.

Despite impressing in England’s U21’s triumph at the Euros, Smith Rowe finds himself in almost a similar position than what he was in last year.

Thus, seeing the midfielder depart before the end of the transfer window will sadden the Arsenal faithful but not surprise them. As was the case with Kieran Tierney.

And fans know that players leaving and joining the club is just part and parcel of world football.

But if Chelsea offer a really good player in exchange of Smith Rowe, would you be tempted to do a deal? What if they offer Mykhailo Mudryk?

Writer – Yash Bisht

