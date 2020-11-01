Arsenal display was impressive but finishing still wasn’t (opinion)

Arsenal were dominant in their win over Manchester United today, but while we came away with all three points, our boys continued to struggle in front of goal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will hopefully be able to take a confidence boost following his neatly taken penalty, which was enough to secure all three points, but the reality is that Man United were terrible, and any half-decent team would have scored at least three.

Willian had an exciting effort strike the crossbar, Bukayo Saka did all the hard work to get in range of goal twice but failed to challenge the goalkeeper, while Aubameyang’s only effort not from the spot was sent wide.

In fact the only shot on target that wasn’t our penalty was from Thomas Partey, who you could argue was the Man of the Match regardless.

With today’s goal having come from the spot, and our failure to score in each of our last two Premier League matches, it would be fair to say that we have been lacking in front of goal, and what is the more frustrating is that we have been very much on top in each of these three matches.

If we can’t score when we are in almost complete control in fixtures, then we have a serious problem in attack, it is difficult to understand why…

Does today’s victory paper over the cracks of a bigger problem in the team? Is there a simple solution for Mikel Arteta to rectify this?

Patrick