Arsenal display was impressive but finishing still wasn’t (opinion)

Arsenal were dominant in their win over Manchester United today, but while we came away with all three points, our boys continued to struggle in front of goal.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will hopefully be able to take a confidence boost following his neatly taken penalty, which was enough to secure all three points, but the reality is that Man United were terrible, and any half-decent team would have scored at least three.
Willian had an exciting effort strike the crossbar, Bukayo Saka did all the hard work to get in range of goal twice but failed to challenge the goalkeeper, while Aubameyang’s only effort not from the spot was sent wide.
In fact the only shot on target that wasn’t our penalty was from Thomas Partey, who you could argue was the Man of the Match regardless.
With today’s goal having come from the spot, and our failure to score in each of our last two Premier League matches, it would be fair to say that we have been lacking in front of goal, and what is the more frustrating is that we have been very much on top in each of these three matches.
If we can’t score when we are in almost complete control in fixtures, then we have a serious problem in attack, it is difficult to understand why…
Does today’s victory paper over the cracks of a bigger problem in the team? Is there a simple solution for Mikel Arteta to rectify this?
Patrick
I strongly believe we will get there, if we keep playing this way, we will score goals
Ok one thing at a time. Can’t be perfect all of a sudden.
Mo mo ! Keep your eyes on that man a tricky great man there
Great win at Old Trafford. Did any one watch Elneny closely?
That man has improved tremendously.
Elneneni is fighting to show us he is beyond the average players
👌 He had an excellent game…and has made Xhaka sweat haha!!
Very much improved, more of this please
Our next game is Villa. Who would’ve guessed this tie would end up being a worrying one. Grealish is on some amazing form. We need our attack to start working quickly. The games are coming fast.
Partey v Grealish yummy.
Can’t wait for that, Reggie!
Look, we went overboard with the doom and gloom after the Leicester result, as did the media – now we can do the same again, but in a positive way.
MA has already said they are aware of the need to take the chances and are working on it – let’s just enjoy the moment as the fanbase is suddenly united.
I was about to write the same thing, was even going to start it with “look” …
For me, this game wasn’t hugely different from last week. Both we went into dressing room at half time unlucky not to be up. Both we squandered a number of good chances. Last week we were unlucky with a legitimate goal waved off. This week we were fortunate that Gabriel (who had a great game) didn’t get a second yellow and that Elneny (who also had a great game) didn’t have an og down by his name.
Thin margins but clear to most of us that we’re on the right track with Arteta in the driver’s seat.
Though both 1st halves ended goalless, the biggest difference was the football against United was way better than against Leicester.
Better movement, more urgency and intensity, without a doubt
Yes!! We beat Manure. Stop moaning and enjoy
The finishing and quality at the moment is a real worry. We need to start scoring, we have the players but it has to start soon or it will be a problem. I believe we are a bit rigid in our play out of possession and are still rigid in possession, its something that needs a solution fast. I am reasonably confident we are getting there but our finishing at the moment is poor.
At least leave this article till tomorrow, let people enjoy this win.
ne sois pas négatif
👍
One thing that cracked me up was Gary Lineker said it was a “Dreadfully dull game”….wait..what??!!!
Auba scored, which was all I wanted…
Gary linker ,Micheal Owen and Alan shearer ,put them in a brothel and they would still moan about something .
🤣🤣🤣
Why do some arsenal supporters think most time we win, it is because the opposition are dreadful and will lose to any decent team.
The team did a great job by denying man u players space and time. A lot of work, discipline, tactics etc go into that too.
👍👍
theres been duller games than that. The first half was a lot of good football from us even thogh there wasnt a goal.
Agree RSH
1st half complete control from us ,and second half took our chance and absolutely deserved that win ,some fans find it boring ATM but Arteta as done what every fan was crying out for which was to fix the defence .
Best record in the league as it stands ,
Onwards and upwards form here
Exactly, RSH.. was a great first half, got the job done in the second. Maybe Gary should visit specsavers 🤣
Little steps
It felt good though, Dan 😁
But how negative can an article be?
“… but the reality is that Man United were terrible, and any half-decent team would have scored at least three.”
How can you overlook the amount of hard work put in by the team to suffocate and make Man United look terrible, and simply come to such conclusions as above…
When we fail to understand that processes and principles should govern our judgement and continue to rely only on outcomes, then we will surely and always come to such conclusions as this article has done.
Even Tim Cahill stuck his head out to defend the Arsenal against a furious Roy Keane, and then we the “supposed Arsenal fans” decide to roll out this article…I feel sad for both article and thought process behind it… I hope it gains the kind of trend that may be desired all at the expense of dampening the bright spirit growing around the club….
Spot on with your third paragraph. That first was one of the best I’ve seen the team play under MA. To crown it with a win in the end at OT made all the more satisfyingly. Partey, Elneny, Gabriel…what a shift.
👍👍 Spot on, Maxis… After a performance like that and some still find negatives, which baffles me and just goes to show you can’t please everyone!!
Me, I’m gonna party till dawn haha!!
No one with a little dose of football knowledge would say Arsenal is great yet, especially with lack creativity and lack of cutting edge. Even today, there was rarely a clear chance created for all the possessions and good team play.
But today, we won at Old trashford after 14 years. This article is mistimed. It cannot always be gloomy, let’s enjoy the victory please.
Today thomas partey was top for Arsenal touches, possession won, tackles and interceptions and dribbles completed.
Wow what an absolutely incredible signing!! We have made our fair share of terrible signings but gotta praise the Arsenal for this signing and gab’s!!
WHAT. A. BEAST.
I know sue!! So refreshing to have an absolute boss of a midfielder 😋🥳🥳
Agreed you two .
Absolutely bossed that midfield along with Elneny who did the simple stuff but was so affective.
The way partey gets out of tight spaces and gets the ball moving was a joy to watch for me .
Would still love for us to get a Santi type player to pair him with ,but that’s not taking anything away from Elneny who was just as good tonight and hasn’t let us down at all this season .
Agreed dan! Just delightful to watch him control that midfield. Creating space out of nowhere. Yeah hopefully we can scoop up a santi type gem in Jan or the summer 🤞🤞
Patrick there is a well known expression, usually used in business, which goes ” he has not read the room correctly”!
IN THIS DOOM LADEN ARTICLE YOU ARE GUILTY OF DOING SO!
It’s high time we respected Gilberto silver, the man said that arsenal needed to bring back elneny from loan last season. He said elneny is his replacement. it was hard to believe, we all wanted him sold.
Fine defensive display from both teams explains. ..
Think Holding and even more so Gabriel showed we can be safe in that area, Partey and Elbeny really locked middle well.
We won playing well and as a unite is most important, positive.
Think playing Ceballos behind attacking players may have provide them more; instead Willian.
Partey Elneny
Ceballos
Auba Laca Saka.
I get Arteta urge to keep Saka & Auba on pitch but we can’t get best outa both playing one behind another.
Both should be upfront, with Bellerin & Tierny flying forward too, it is hell to defend for any team, laca & Auba switching plays, even more so.
Strange to never see him start what sound like hit, The Aubalacasaka! Scary for any team with our 2 back wingers, reminds of Reds.
3 points vitals, we can fix, we have players to fight.
Really hope Arteta keeps this CB pair and in no case bring back Luiz. We be fine then…
Gabo and holding won all aerial duels today, Elneny no words more of these and the partey continues.
I’m so happy guys. I and my people went to watch d match and I was d only arsenal fan among them. my two best friends, sister and brother re all Manu fans. It’s a pure joy to laugh at their face. I’m just imagining they won today, they would have ripped me to shreds. Thanks to God and d boys for saving and making my day
Haha that makes it all the sweeter bud!! I hope you laid into them at the final whistle 😎
I predicted a goal for Aubameyang yesterday. So glad he took the penalty perfectly and that was the winning goal.
The defence with Gabriel, Tierney, Bellerin and Holding with an average age of just 24.
We still have Mari, Chambers not fit.
The defence is 80% complete.
I believe today the boss has found his central midfield base with Partey and Elneny.
That midfield pairing is just absolute topnotch..Gabriel is just 👌🏽
1-1 spurs v brighton come on brighton 🤞🤞
Well that’s fcked my week 7 prediction week then 😂
Had 6points after 4 games ,now it’s gone to pot .
Haha unlucky dan, though if anyone is gonna fck your prediction its nice if spurs do it by dropping points 😋
👍👊
Was close to passing out – Bale has scored 😂
Well seeing as they’ve fcked your predictions, Dan, maybe have next week off to get over it 🤣 ( A girl can try haha, I’m miles behind!!)
Welbeck on… come on bro make it a perfect weekend lol 🤞🤞
😂
Still 31 weeks left I’m sure I’ll be bottom
By end of season .
Oh great Bale as now taking the shine off our win as the media will lap that sh1t up in tomorrow’s papers
I think we will see more of this selection. 3-4-3 without the ball, 4-3-3 with the ball.
Aubameyang, Lacazette, Willian,
Saka,
Elneny, Partey,
Tierney, Gabriel, Holding, Bellerin,
Leno.
2nd team –
Nelson, Nketiah, Pepe,
Willock,
Xhaka, Ceballos,
Kolasinac, Luiz, Mustafi, Cedric,
Rúnarsson.