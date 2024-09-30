Arsenal displayed “Champions mentality” against Leicester City with extra time onslaught

Arsenal showed unwavering grit and determination to overturn Leicester City yesterday in the Premier League in the final minutes of the match.

Mikel Arteta’s men proved they contain that “Champions mentality” and are willing to fight till the dying seconds of any game against any opposition this season uncompromisingly.

The Gunners and The Foxes were tied at 2-2 on the scoreboard heading into added time of the second half with victory needed to go level with Manchester City in the table on 14 points and to move up into third.

In the 94th minute Leandro Trossard volleyed in a wicked effort from a corner to hand Arsenal the lead before his strike was recorded as a Wilfred Ndidi own goal.

Six minutes later Arsenal wrapped up a stunning 4-2 glory. Gabriel Jesus tried to fly his attempt past Mads Hermansen who got down but failed to hold the ball before James Justin collected it accidentally slipping it to Kai Havertz, who simply didn’t have to move for the ball to roll it over the line in our favour it hit him. The goal was checked for a possible offside but after review the referee gave it, to transform thousands of tears into thousands of cheers amongst The Arsenal crowd!

Gabriel Martinelli originally handed the red side of North London the opener when on 20 minutes he twisted and turned tucking the ball into the bottom left of goal from the centre of the box.

Trossard doubled the advantage in the 46th minute scoring from close range to hand Arteta’s army a lifeline which looked untouchable at the time, then disaster struck which all Gooners were taken aback by…

Two minutes into the second half, Justin started the comeback for Steve Cooper’s side. Once Leicesters free kick was catapulted into the box he jumped up and headed the ball into the back of the net.

Just after the hour break, the Foxes broke even. Justin caused mayhem in the Arsenal box again with an impeccable volley which sliced its way across the box vertically and into the bottom corner of the net.

Arsenal, despite feeling the heat, turned the game on its head for a second time with Havertz and Trossard ensuring victory was not denied in ten minutes of added time, which played to our strength.

Arteta was impressed by Arsenal’s resilience after the game: ”I’m very happy, first of all with the performance, I think we were unbelievable today.”

He further stated: “After conceding the first goal it made things harder and then with the equaliser the team showed unbelievable character to keep on pushing, chance after chance.”

If we want to stay in touch with Liverpool and Manchester City above us in the table, then we need to maintain this strong approach which saved us against The Foxes.

Arsenal might’ve had an eye watering 36 shots and 16 on target against newly promoted Leicester City, however they proved to be a tough opposition to knock down with their goalie nearly ruining the occasion for us all.

In previous campaigns we’ve struggled at times to break down lesser sides who will do all they can to draw at The Emirates. For instance three seasons ago when we drew 2-2 versus Crystal Palace who we should’ve beaten, this was not the case yesterday!

Liam Harding

