Arsenal are claimed to have denied reports claiming that an agreement which would see Aaron Hickey join the club from Bologna this summer.

The Gunners are believed to be active in the transfer window already, with reports claiming that a deal has been struck which will see Brazilian youngster Marquinhos join, while deals to sign a defender and a goalkeeper from the MLS have already been struck also.

Reports in recent days said that a deal had been struck with Bologna however, a left-back who is comfortable playing down the right-hand side also, but the Express is claiming that the club has distanced itself from said rumours.

I hope that this doesn’t mean that we aren’t interested in the young Scottish defender, as I think he could well be a great player in the coming years. It could well be that we are not wanting to disrupt Nuno Tavares as he tries his best to fill in for the injured Kieran Tierney at left-back, as the young Portuguese could do with the confidence boost after a tough debut season in north London.

Nuno has come in for criticism for some of his performances, although he has also come in for praise after starting the season well, but he does appear to be a little raw, and a loan move away from the club next season may not be the worst idea.

Is the LB role one which we should have high on our list of roles which need strengthening this summer?

Patrick

