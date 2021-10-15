Arsenal do Manager of Month double as Eidevall joins Arteta (and Mead too)

Deserved WSL award wins capped off with three points!

Beth Mead and Jonas Eidevall have followed in the footsteps of Mikel Arteta for successful September awards.

Although Arteta won it for the managers in the men’s league, Mead and Eidevall made it a double win in the Womens Super League awards, and it is nice to see them both being recognised.

Mead is really coming into her own in an Arsenal shirt, even more so over the last few years.

A player that has been quietly going about her business but has always been loved and adored by her teammates, Arsenal fans and general football fans worldwide, is finally and deservedly having her talent recognised even more in the WSL this season.

She picked up the player of the month award for September, after her three goals and three assists in three wins helped Arsenal sit top of the league, three points clear in five games unbeaten.

It wasn’t all smiles for just Beth though as our coach also won manager of the month for September after an unbeaten league start.

As if winning those awards were not enough the team then capped off a stunning run of fixtures -with their one loss so far, coming last week to Champions League holders Barcelona– with an emphatic 4-0 win over German side Hoffenheim in the group stages.

The women now go into an international break where they will aim to help their national sides before returning for their first fixture in a semi-final of a competition they love more than ever, as they will face a Brighton side for a place in the FA Cup final.

Jonas will no doubt be hoping his players come back unscathed from the international break, ready for a heavy run of fixtures, to pick up where they left off with their unbeaten run on the road to trophies.

If Arsenal keep going at this rate though they will surely be up for more player and manager of the month awards and deservedly so!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_