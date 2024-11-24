Arsenal “do not feel rushed to make a permanent appointment” for women’s head coach

With a 1-0 win on Thursday night, Arsenal Women managed to complete a double over Italian giants Juventus. That win has given Arsenal interim manager Renee Slegers a stellar record as Arsenal’s Women manager. History will be kind to her.

In seven games in charge, the Dutch coach has seen our Gunner women to six wins and a draw; had Jonas Eidevall recorded such excellent results at the start of the season, he wouldn’t have needed to resign.

We can look forward to a fresh start now that Eidevall’s reign has ended and Sleger’s caretaker role appears to be ending. As per the Athletic, the Gunners are still on the lookout for a new head coach.

Some people believe that Arsenal will unveil a new coach during the November international break. According to her claims, Slegers’ last game in charge was against Juventus at the Emirates Stadium.

However, it appears that this may not be the case. As per the Athletic’s Art de Roche, Arsenal’s decision makes them confident that with Slegers, the team is in excellent hands. Apparently, they are not in a rush to replace her.

“Arsenal are confident in her capability as interim head coach and, as a result, do not feel rushed to make a permanent appointment before their first game after the break, against Aston Villa on December 8th. There is still, however, an external process to decide Eidevall’s permanent successor,” wrote Art de Roche.

The international break is here with us. But we can’t wait for the WSL to return.

The Women’s Super League will resume with Arsenal playing Aston Villa on December 8th.

It seems Renee Slegers will still be in charge of our Gunner women. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have her on the touchline? With her, we only think of how many goals we are going to win a match with..

What are your thoughts Gooners?

COYGW!!

Michelle M

