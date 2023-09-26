Arsenal do not need to worry about Man City, for now

On Sunday the 8th of October, Arsenal welcomes the reigning champions, Man City, to the Emirates in what could be a defining moment for the Gunners. However, now is not the time to be concerned with that fixture.

Before that game, Arsenal has three matches to navigate in three separate competitions—three matches they have to win. Being distracted by the upcoming match against City is not something that the players or fans, for that matter, should allow to happen.

First up on Wednesday, we have to go to Brentford in the Carabao Cup. We really do not want to be eliminated from that competition at the first time of asking. Then, we have Bournemouth away in the Premier League, a game we simply must win. We cannot afford to drop points while many of our rivals are performing so well.

Next Tuesday, we travel to France for our second Champions League group match against Lens. While we should be winning that game, a loss would seriously damage our confidence prior to the City clash.

So, in conclusion, we simply do not need to be thinking about the City game right now. There will be time for that, but that time is not now. Right now, we have to make sure we win our next three games, they are just as important in the big picture.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…