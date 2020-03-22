Arsenal doctors contacting other medics to know the perfect time for players to return to training

Arsenal medical team working out when is the best time for the players to return to training

Arsenal medics are in talks with their colleagues across the Premier League sides as they look to set the return date for their players.

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta became infected with the coronavirus earlier in the month and his diagnosis forced the first Premier League game to be postponed.

Games were all subsequently postponed until April 3rd before being moved again until the end of next month.

The Gunners players were asked to self-isolate for 14 days after their manager contracted the virus. The 14 days will end on Tuesday and under normal circumstances, they should resume training in the new week.

However, with more emphasis now placed on social distancing, it has become an issue if the authorities would allow the Gunners to get back to training.

The Daily Mail claims that Arsenal’s medics led by Gary O’Driscol have been in touch with medics from other Premier League sides as they look to determine if it is the right time for the players to return to training.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly still on his way to full recovery and it remains unclear if he would be fit enough to return to first-team training if the players are allowed to return this week.