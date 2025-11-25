Arsenal Dodged a Bullet by Cooling Interest in £125m PL Star

Arsenal may well have dodged a bullet by not pursuing Alexander Isak.

For much of his Real Sociedad and Newcastle career, the Swedish striker was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates.

Last year, TBR quoted an Arsenal insider who revealed, “I really do not expect it to happen, but it will come from the fact that Arteta is a massive, massive fan. He is one that if Arteta sees that if he could get one player, and we only had to sign one player, it would be Isak. He loves him, and he sees so many different roles and how he could evolve at us in so many different ways.”

So when Isak made it clear he wanted to leave St James Park last summer, all eyes were on whether Arsenal would act on that transfer opportunity.

They did not, and many Gooners feared the club had just handed Liverpool the league title. But was that really the case.

Isak Struggles At Anfield

Three months into his Liverpool career, Isak has looked a shadow of himself. The move was billed as the big step he was ready for, yet it seems he was not prepared to take it.

For a striker once considered among the most clinical in the Premier League, evidenced by his fifty four goals in eighty six games, his failure to live up to that reputation has been disappointing.

With two months now gone without a goal, it is clear Arsenal, who needed a ready made striker capable of hitting the ground running, would not have found that in Isak.

A forward who has failed to score in his first four starts and endured a lengthy drought is obviously not what Arsenal required.

Arsenal Got What They Wanted

Revelations like this underline why Arsenal’s bold move for Viktor Gyokeres made perfect sense. Even vocal Gooner Piers Morgan agrees the club struck the better deal last summer.

He tweeted, “I was so pissed off when we missed out on Isak. Now I could not be happier we got Gyokeres instead.”

Do you agree with Piers Gooners?

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…