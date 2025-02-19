Arsenal does not expect to earn as much as last summer’s transfer window

At the end of last season, Arsenal found themselves in a somewhat surprising position by not securing a new striker, despite the fact that many had expected them to strengthen in that area. The decision to not make a signing in this crucial role raised eyebrows among supporters and analysts alike, but the Gunners instead focused on offloading players. Key departures included Eddie Nketiah and several underperforming stars, while Aaron Ramsdale also left the club in the off-season.

While the sales of these players were necessary for the club’s future plans, Arsenal did not look to bring in a replacement striker, instead opting to bring in a new goalkeeper on loan to provide cover for David Raya. This choice seemed a little unorthodox for a club that had been under scrutiny for lacking a reliable forward, especially given their struggles in the attack during the previous season.

Looking ahead to the summer, Arsenal are again preparing for changes in the squad, but reports suggest that they are unlikely to make as much money from player sales as they did in the summer of 2024, when they netted £90 million from transfers. According to Football London, the club is expecting a somewhat quieter transfer window in terms of income, as many of the players likely to leave will do so as free agents. Thomas Partey, Jorginho, and Kieran Tierney are among the prominent figures who could be set for departures, and Arsenal will have limited opportunities to cash in on them.

Even if players like Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior are sold, the Gunners are unlikely to make a significant profit. The need to refresh and rejuvenate the squad, however, remains high on the agenda for Mikel Arteta and his team. With several key players nearing the end of their contracts, Arsenal may find themselves in a situation where they will need to spend more than they earn in order to ensure that they have the depth and quality necessary to challenge for top honours next season.

As Arsenal prepare for this major transition in the summer, it’s clear that they will have to balance the books carefully. The club’s ambition remains high, but with key players leaving on free transfers, it may be necessary for them to invest heavily in new talent to fill the gaps in the squad and continue their pursuit of success in both domestic and European competitions.