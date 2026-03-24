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Arsenal does not have as many game-changers as they think

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal were presented with an opportunity to underline their status as the best team in England when they faced Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, but they ultimately fell short.

The Gunners started the match with purpose and control, creating the impression that they could dictate the outcome. Their first half performance was particularly encouraging, as they dominated possession and applied pressure on Manchester City. However, their inability to convert that superiority into goals proved to be a decisive factor in the final result.

Missed Opportunity in Key Moments

Manchester City demonstrated why they remain one of the most formidable sides in the game. They capitalised on their chances and delivered a composed performance when it mattered most. While Arsenal showed promise early on, their failure to make the most of key moments allowed their opponents to grow into the contest.

The contrast between the two teams became more apparent as the game progressed. Arsenal’s early dominance appeared to motivate Manchester City, who responded with greater intensity in the second half. Once City established control and found the net twice, the balance of the match shifted firmly in their favour.

Lack of Decisive Influence

At that stage, Arsenal required a player capable of changing the course of the game. Supporters anticipated that someone within the squad would rise to the occasion and provide a decisive contribution. However, as the match continued, it became evident that no individual was able to deliver that defining moment.

Mikel Arteta attempted to influence proceedings through substitutions, yet none of the changes produced the desired impact. The absence of a clear game changer ultimately proved costly in a high-stakes encounter.

Looking ahead, Arsenal may need players who can deliver in critical moments if they are to succeed in the remainder of the season. Matches of this magnitude often hinge on individual brilliance, and developing or relying on such influence could be essential in determining their success.

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  1. In a one off game as a cup final you need a tad of luck and all but a few to show up
    Unfortunately imo our 2 nest players were our centre halves and the majority went missing
    What were the chances of having our two most influential players in the middle of the park being sidelined at the same time for the final
    Said it b4 but until the goal went in city were all huff and puff.
    The goal went in and they blew our house down
    The best team won on the day and i do congratulate them but we do have bigger things to see over the line
    Onwards and upwards

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