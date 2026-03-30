Arsenal does not need another international break disaster

Arsenal have already been dealt a setback with the injury to Noni Madueke, and there are growing concerns that he may not be the only player to return from international duty with a fitness issue. The situation has raised anxiety within the club as they approach a critical stage of the season.

Madueke is regarded as an important player in the current squad, and his potential absence would represent a significant blow. Arsenal allowed most of their key players to join their respective national teams during the international break, with only injured individuals remaining at the club. This has increased the risk of further setbacks at a time when maintaining squad fitness is essential.

Concerns during crucial period

The timing of the international window is far from ideal for Arsenal, who are competing for honours on multiple fronts. Ensuring that their most influential players remain available is critical to sustaining their challenge, and any additional injuries could disrupt their momentum.

Madueke’s issue is particularly concerning given his recent form. He has been performing at a high level and has, in recent matches, appeared sharper than Bukayo Saka. Should he be ruled out for an extended period, Arsenal may have to rely more heavily on Saka, who is not currently at his best.

Risk of further injuries

There are still additional international fixtures to be played before the break concludes, which heightens the possibility of more Arsenal players picking up injuries. This ongoing risk places the club in a vulnerable position as they prepare for the final stretch of the campaign.

Arsenal will be hoping to avoid further setbacks, as another injury to a key player could have serious consequences for their ambitions. Maintaining a fully fit squad is essential, and any disruption at this stage of the season could undermine their chances of success across all competitions.