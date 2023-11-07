Arsenal does not want Gabriel Jesus to be involved in matches for Brazil

Gabriel Jesus has been sidelined with an injury since Arsenal’s game against Sevilla in the Champions League and was initially expected to return for their fixture against Newcastle United. However, he did not play in that game, indicating that he might not have been in the best condition to participate.

Nevertheless, this hasn’t prevented Brazil from including him in their squad for their upcoming international matches. He is a crucial player for his country, and they want him for their next matches. However, a report in the Daily Mail suggests that Arsenal is against his participation in the international matches.

This break offers the striker an opportunity to rest more and return in top shape after the international break. It remains uncertain whether he will feature in Arsenal’s next two matches before the break, but the Gunners are reluctant to see him join the Brazil camp.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has been injury-prone and the Brazil national team has to take that into account when handing out invitations.

He could go to the break, aggravate the problem and fail to play any game for his country before returning to London.

But if he plays our next two games, it will be hard for us to justify not releasing him to represent his country in the next break.